Indian Air Force Day 2020: IAF tweets anthem ahead of 88th anniversary

Indian Air Force Day 2020: IAF tweets anthem ahead of 88th anniversary

Ahead of the celebration tomorrow, the IAF shared their anthem on Twitter through a special video.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 07, 2020 22:22 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The screengrab shows the aircrafts used by the Indian Air Force.
The screengrab shows the aircrafts used by the Indian Air Force.(Twitter/@IAF_MCC)
         

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will celebrate its 88th anniversary on Thursday. Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8 every year to mark the foundation day of the Air Force. The IAF was established in 1932. The special occasion will be celebrated with a ceremonial parade and flypast involving a variety of aircraft at the Hindon airbase.

Ahead of the celebration tomorrow, the IAF shared their anthem on Twitter through a special video. The video is bound to leave one feeling proud.

Take a look at the tweet shared:

Within three hours of being shared, the video has received over 25,800 likes and more than 680 retweets.

Ahead of IAF day, the Indian Air Force conducted a full dress rehearsal on Tuesday.

A total of 56 aircrafts, including 19 choppers and seven transport aircrafts, will fly during the parade on October 8. The scale of the IAF Day parade will be bigger than last year.

