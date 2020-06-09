e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Injured langur sits patiently on hospital steps, gets helped by staff. Watch

Injured langur sits patiently on hospital steps, gets helped by staff. Watch

The langur looks injured and can be seen waiting for someone to help it.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 09, 2020 20:53 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The langur waiting on the steps of Patil hospital, Dandeli.
The langur waiting on the steps of Patil hospital, Dandeli.(Facebook/@letsgodandeli)
         

If you remember the mama cat that took her sick kitten to a hospital in Turkey, this video of a langur may tug at your heartstrings in a similar way. Sitting in front a hospital, the story of this patient langur getting help from the hospital staff is wining netizens’ hearts.

The clip of the langur waiting patiently in front of a hospital in Dandeli, Karnataka was originally posted on Facebook.The clip resurfaced after being posted by IFS officer Sandeep Tripathi on Twitter. The one minute and twenty seconds long video shows a langur sitting on the steps of Patil hospital. The langur looks injured and can be seen waiting for someone to help it. After some seconds, the video shows some staff of the hospital tending to the injured langur as it sits patiently to get cured.

The clip is yet another heartwarming example of the care humans should display towards sick or injured animals.

“Amazing. An injured monkey turns up at Patil Hospital, Dandeli for medical care! Praise worthy compassion by staff,” reads the caption.

Check out the touching clip:

Shared on June 9, the clip has already garnered 5,400 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some enquired about the langur’s health, others lauded the compassionate efforts taken by the hospital staff to help the langur.

“Did it make a recovery? This is really cute. How wonderful,” writes a Twitter user. “So heartening to see this! Restores faith in humanity,” comments another. “So wise and cute. Thanks for treating the injured monkey,” says a third.

What do you think of this heart-melting incident?

tags
top news
Nepal’s lawmakers back amendment to give legal support to new map
Nepal’s lawmakers back amendment to give legal support to new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April
US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
103-yr-old man is walking marathon in his garden to raise funds for Covid research
103-yr-old man is walking marathon in his garden to raise funds for Covid research
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In