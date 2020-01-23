Innovate way of teaching maths using dance gets thumbs up on Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 11:22 IST

A video of students singing and dancing while learning multiplication tables is doing the rounds on the Internet, leaving many impressed.

A Twitter user posted the 45-second clip with the caption, “If only I was taught 3-Table like in this #Kannada school. Not sure about my #math, would have at least got good in #dance by now:). Wonder which #Karnataka school this is?”

The video features a group of girls dressed in school uniforms merrily dancing while learning the table of 3.

If only I was taught 3-Table like in this #Kannada school.

Not sure about my #math, would have at least got good in #dance by now:).

Wonder which #Karnataka school this is?@readingkafka @neeleshmisra pic.twitter.com/RaUKrFZfFL — Vasanthi Hariprakash (@vasanthihari) January 21, 2020

The viral video, since being shared, has garnered some 17,000 views, over 900 likes and more than 200 retweets - and counting.

“Wow... very innovative way of learning. Kids seem to be enjoying. The teachers there deserve a Kudos,” says a Twitter user about the video. “If I had learnt tables like this, I would have been a better dancer,” says another. “Nice way to learn the tables... dance, enjoy and learn,” says another.