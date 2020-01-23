e-paper
Innovate way of teaching maths using dance gets thumbs up on Twitter

The video features a group of girls dressed in school uniforms merrily dancing while learning the table of 3.

“Nice way to learn the tables... dance, enjoy and learn,” says a Twitter user about the video.
"Nice way to learn the tables... dance, enjoy and learn," says a Twitter user about the video.(Twitter/@vasanthihari)
         

A video of students singing and dancing while learning multiplication tables is doing the rounds on the Internet, leaving many impressed.

A Twitter user posted the 45-second clip with the caption, “If only I was taught 3-Table like in this #Kannada school. Not sure about my #math, would have at least got good in #dance by now:). Wonder which #Karnataka school this is?”

The video features a group of girls dressed in school uniforms merrily dancing while learning the table of 3.

The viral video, since being shared, has garnered some 17,000 views, over 900 likes and more than 200 retweets - and counting.

“Wow... very innovative way of learning. Kids seem to be enjoying. The teachers there deserve a Kudos,” says a Twitter user about the video. “If I had learnt tables like this, I would have been a better dancer,” says another. “Nice way to learn the tables... dance, enjoy and learn,” says another.

