Inspiring dog video fetches over four million views on Twitter. Here’s why

Most of the videos on the Internet are pretty ephemeral. On the flip side, there are some clips that have the ability to leave its mark. A video of a puppy playing fetch with its human despite its hind legs being paralysed is one such example.

Twitter user @NickClevland shared this adorable video and wrote, “My dogs back legs were paralyzed last month, but I don’t think he knows yet so don’t tell him.” In the video, the dog is seen chasing a football with total gusto despite having a disability.

My dogs back legs were paralyzed last month, but I don’t think he knows yet so don’t tell him 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TW7Xbz47xo — Nick CVO (@NickClevland) June 18, 2019

The spirit of this four-legged canine invoked all kinds of emotions in people. While some commented about the dog’s spirit of perseverance, others appreciated its human. Many were left inspired by this video too.

So freaking awesome man. You got a fighter!! Sometime dogs can teach us humans about life!! — DorfDad (@Dorfdad) June 18, 2019

Such good humans! ✨❤️✨ — Becky Brunton (@BeckyIB) June 18, 2019

Animals are so resilient! — ashleytellez (@ashleytellez) June 18, 2019

@LiveCleoPatra @Caylinlive I liked the little guys spirit. Thought you would like it too. — Aladdins Genie (@AlladdinsGenie) June 18, 2019

This motivating video reminded a few tweeple about their own pets and they started sharing stories about their furry friends.

Sharing pups post injury? They're so positive and don't care I love it 💕 pic.twitter.com/BOPEpflTx4 — a Piscean mess (@that_lupe_chick) June 18, 2019

lol my dog Emma is the same way 😂 this is how she slides around now pic.twitter.com/KJDX9fp1M1 — Derek (@DerekThaBombb) June 18, 2019

My Koda is paralyzed too ❤️ there’s a great group on Instagram called high rollers club that donated a wheel chair to Koda. We’d love anyone to join and share this journey with other just like us! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/c5hESo9Jws — Rhiannon (@Rhiannon659) June 19, 2019

Posted on June 18, the video has amassed nearly 4.8 million views - and counting. Also, it has gathered about 91,000 retweets and 469,000 “likes,” till now.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 17:07 IST