Inspiring dog video fetches over four million views on Twitter. Here’s why

In the video, the dog is seen chasing a football with total gusto despite having a disability.

it's viral Updated: Jun 19, 2019 17:22 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Dog,Video,Twitter
The spirit of this four-legged canine invoked all kinds of emotions in people. (Instagram/@lilbuddycudi)

Most of the videos on the Internet are pretty ephemeral. On the flip side, there are some clips that have the ability to leave its mark. A video of a puppy playing fetch with its human despite its hind legs being paralysed is one such example.

Twitter user @NickClevland shared this adorable video and wrote, “My dogs back legs were paralyzed last month, but I don’t think he knows yet so don’t tell him.” In the video, the dog is seen chasing a football with total gusto despite having a disability.

The spirit of this four-legged canine invoked all kinds of emotions in people. While some commented about the dog’s spirit of perseverance, others appreciated its human. Many were left inspired by this video too.

This motivating video reminded a few tweeple about their own pets and they started sharing stories about their furry friends.

Posted on June 18, the video has amassed nearly 4.8 million views - and counting. Also, it has gathered about 91,000 retweets and 469,000 “likes,” till now.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 17:07 IST

