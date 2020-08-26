International Dog Day: Shraddha Kapoor, K L Rahul join tweeple in celebrating their furry friends

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:49 IST

Ask a pet parent and they’ll tell you every day is a good day to celebrate the furry friends in their lives. However, today is a day earmarked to pamper them just a little more than usual. August 26 is celebrated as International Dog Day and today, people are celebrating the canines that make their lives more beautiful.

Twitter is flooded with some adorable posts to mark this day. Pet parents have shared the sweetest memories, best experiences and even their dogs’ most adorable antics to mark this day. Some have simply shared pictures of their pets. #InternationalDogDay has been trending on the micro-blogging platform as well thanks to all these wonderful tweets.

So, if you love dogs, these tweets will guarantee a huge smile on your face. Fair warning for those who wish they also had a puppy in their life, these tweets may intensify that feeling.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s special message for little Shyloh:

Thank you Shyloh for coming into our lives and spreading so much love and joy ✨💜 #ShylohBabu #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/t6NSRsnD8z — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 26, 2020

Cricketer K L Rahul has shared this adorable picture:

Cricketer Krunal Pandya also shared a tweet:

Cuteness overloaded with our three babies 🐶 They keep the vibes at home fun and paw-sitive 😛 #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/ZdWtyj3ANH — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) August 26, 2020

Actor Preity Zinta with her sunshine

Here’s a tiny and sleepy puppy to remind you that they’re the cutest, not that one doubted this anyway

Happy #InternationalDogDay to all my furry friends! There is NOTHING cuter than a pup! 🐾🐾💕 pic.twitter.com/sqUUpwNYtI — LittleMoRescuePup (@mo_rescue) August 26, 2020

Meet India’s brave wildlife sniffer dog squad:

Meet India's wildlife sniffer dog squad this #InternationalDogDay!



Their ability to sniff out illegal wildlife parts has resulted in over 350 seizures so far - great news in the fight to stop the trade that's devastating species such as tigers around the world. pic.twitter.com/VFjKrLGiTa — WWF UK (@wwf_uk) August 26, 2020

Cue the awws

Bringing her home was probably the best decision we ever made. #InternationalDogDay 🐾 pic.twitter.com/YZvRe9KA8L — Nikhil (@toastwithchai) August 26, 2020

So what about you? How are you celebrating International Dog Day?