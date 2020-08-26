e-paper
International Dog Day: Shraddha Kapoor, K L Rahul join tweeple in celebrating their furry friends

International Dog Day: Shraddha Kapoor, K L Rahul join tweeple in celebrating their furry friends

International Dog Day posts have flooded Twitter.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 15:49 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shraddha Kapoor and K L Rahul with their pets.
Shraddha Kapoor and K L Rahul with their pets. (Twitter)
         

Ask a pet parent and they’ll tell you every day is a good day to celebrate the furry friends in their lives. However, today is a day earmarked to pamper them just a little more than usual. August 26 is celebrated as International Dog Day and today, people are celebrating the canines that make their lives more beautiful.

Twitter is flooded with some adorable posts to mark this day. Pet parents have shared the sweetest memories, best experiences and even their dogs’ most adorable antics to mark this day. Some have simply shared pictures of their pets. #InternationalDogDay has been trending on the micro-blogging platform as well thanks to all these wonderful tweets.

So, if you love dogs, these tweets will guarantee a huge smile on your face. Fair warning for those who wish they also had a puppy in their life, these tweets may intensify that feeling.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s special message for little Shyloh:

Cricketer K L Rahul has shared this adorable picture:

Cricketer Krunal Pandya also shared a tweet:

Actor Preity Zinta with her sunshine

Here’s a tiny and sleepy puppy to remind you that they’re the cutest, not that one doubted this anyway

Meet India’s brave wildlife sniffer dog squad:

Cue the awws

So what about you? How are you celebrating International Dog Day?

