International Dog Day: Shraddha Kapoor, K L Rahul join tweeple in celebrating their furry friends
Ask a pet parent and they’ll tell you every day is a good day to celebrate the furry friends in their lives. However, today is a day earmarked to pamper them just a little more than usual. August 26 is celebrated as International Dog Day and today, people are celebrating the canines that make their lives more beautiful.
Twitter is flooded with some adorable posts to mark this day. Pet parents have shared the sweetest memories, best experiences and even their dogs’ most adorable antics to mark this day. Some have simply shared pictures of their pets. #InternationalDogDay has been trending on the micro-blogging platform as well thanks to all these wonderful tweets.
So, if you love dogs, these tweets will guarantee a huge smile on your face. Fair warning for those who wish they also had a puppy in their life, these tweets may intensify that feeling.
Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s special message for little Shyloh:
Thank you Shyloh for coming into our lives and spreading so much love and joy ✨💜 #ShylohBabu #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/t6NSRsnD8z— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 26, 2020
Cricketer K L Rahul has shared this adorable picture:
Happy International 🐶 Day— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 26, 2020
. #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/50bcR3YUZz
Cricketer Krunal Pandya also shared a tweet:
Cuteness overloaded with our three babies 🐶 They keep the vibes at home fun and paw-sitive 😛 #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/ZdWtyj3ANH— Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) August 26, 2020
Actor Preity Zinta with her sunshine
Dogs are not our whole life but they make our life whole ❤️🌈😍🐾 Thank you for being my sunshine Bruno 😘 #Bruno #dutchie #dutchshepherd #besties #woof 🐾 #internationaldogday #truelove #ting @Brunothebrave2 pic.twitter.com/ei54QW9lEs— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 26, 2020
Here’s a tiny and sleepy puppy to remind you that they’re the cutest, not that one doubted this anyway
Happy #InternationalDogDay to all my furry friends! There is NOTHING cuter than a pup! 🐾🐾💕 pic.twitter.com/sqUUpwNYtI— LittleMoRescuePup (@mo_rescue) August 26, 2020
Meet India’s brave wildlife sniffer dog squad:
Meet India's wildlife sniffer dog squad this #InternationalDogDay!— WWF UK (@wwf_uk) August 26, 2020
Their ability to sniff out illegal wildlife parts has resulted in over 350 seizures so far - great news in the fight to stop the trade that's devastating species such as tigers around the world. pic.twitter.com/VFjKrLGiTa
Cue the awws
Bringing her home was probably the best decision we ever made. #InternationalDogDay 🐾 pic.twitter.com/YZvRe9KA8L— Nikhil (@toastwithchai) August 26, 2020
So what about you? How are you celebrating International Dog Day?