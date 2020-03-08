International Women’s Day 2020: This woman fixes tyre punctures and gender stereotypes

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 16:08 IST

She has been working for 20-25 years

She has provided education to her daughters and two of them are married

Breaking the stereotype, a 45-year-old woman repairs tyre punctures here to earn her living.

“My mother and father used to do the same work and after my father passed away, I joined my mother. Later my husband also passed away. I then shifted to my mother’s place with my three daughters,” said Maina Solanki.

“I have worked day and night. I started wearing pant and a shirt. I never used to think that I am a woman, I just worked extremely hard to earn my livelihood. I have provided education to my daughters and two of them are married now. I have been working for 20-25 years,” she said.

However, Solanki’s health has started deteriorating.

“This woman is really hardworking. We do not feel good seeing her working. The government should help her,” said Vinod Kumar Yadav, a local.