Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 03, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Invisible challenge involves dogs. It’s the most ‘aww-dorable’ trend ever

The videos show humans wrapping the lower part of an open door with clear plastic. Then they run towards the sheet and jump over it.

it's viral Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:58 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Twitter Challenge,Video,Cat
It won’t be wrong to say that these cute videos may make you smile. (Twitter/@kailinia)

Remember the “What the fluff” challenge? Yes, the one in which people used “magic” to confuse their unsuspecting pets. Seems like the trend of fooling one’s gullible pet is back but in a new format - the invisible challenge. In this viral trend, humans are playing pranks on their four-legged kids and sharing the recordings on Twitter. And, the clips are ‘aww-dorable.’

The videos show humans wrapping the lower part of an open door with clear plastic. Then they run towards the sheet and jump over it. Hilarity ensues when their furry kids try to follow them but are halted by an invisible barrier.

It won’t be wrong to say that these cute videos may make you smile. Here are some of the funniest videos:

There were a few people, who tried this challenge with their pet cats and rabbits too. Here’s what happened:

Do you have a dog? Would you prank your pet like this?

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 18:57 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics