Invisible challenge involves dogs. It’s the most ‘aww-dorable’ trend ever

Remember the “What the fluff” challenge? Yes, the one in which people used “magic” to confuse their unsuspecting pets. Seems like the trend of fooling one’s gullible pet is back but in a new format - the invisible challenge. In this viral trend, humans are playing pranks on their four-legged kids and sharing the recordings on Twitter. And, the clips are ‘aww-dorable.’

The videos show humans wrapping the lower part of an open door with clear plastic. Then they run towards the sheet and jump over it. Hilarity ensues when their furry kids try to follow them but are halted by an invisible barrier.

It won’t be wrong to say that these cute videos may make you smile. Here are some of the funniest videos:

We defeated the invisible challenge😂🙏🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/Fq3UH7kFtl — Poseidon (@kailinia) July 2, 2019

Saw the invisible challenge and couldn’t pass up on this opportunity pic.twitter.com/G1szTrWdlO — shannon (@_shutupshannon) July 3, 2019

Two of the most food driven dogs were stumped by this one 😂🐾 #invisiblechallenge pic.twitter.com/ovQI5CQJfj — viktorrrrry (@viktoriaeszoke) July 4, 2019

Will we be bamboozled? or... will we take no crap from da cling wrap? #invisiblechallenge pic.twitter.com/6brFxwnhQU — halfhuskybros (@halfhuskybros) July 4, 2019

There were a few people, who tried this challenge with their pet cats and rabbits too. Here’s what happened:

Do you have a dog? Would you prank your pet like this?

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 18:57 IST