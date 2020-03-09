Irish President interrupted by dog during event. He had a belly-rub emergency

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 13:39 IST

The President delivers by stroking his trusted companion right at that itchy spot.

The video was posted on Twitter and has about 1.4 million views.

A video - the cure for all Monday blues - shows Brod humbly walking towards his human for some much-needed belly-rubs. So what if he’s the President of Ireland and busy during what appears to be a social gathering? The dog casually walks over to the Irish leader, Michael D Higgins, all the while accepting love from guests during his stroll. After reaching its destination, the good boy does what any sensible canine would do - he lays on his back for some presidential grade belly rubs and enjoys it.

Though the President seems to be busy with press and people, he does his best at stroking his trusted companion right at that itchy spot. At the end of the video, you just see this magnificent beast laying on his back with both its paws up in the air which can only be taken as a sign of satisfaction. All we can say is Higgins has got some awesome multitasking skills!

The video was initially shared on March 6 from journalist Ibrah Razan’s Twitter account and now has more than 1.4 million views. Given the high cuteness quotient of the content, it was further shared on Reddit with the caption, “I am glad I live in a country where the President is constitutionally required to give belly rubs even when he’s very busy”.

Folks on the subreddit ‘aww’ seem to be thoroughly enjoying this clip which has received 127,000 upvotes and more than 2,000 comments.

The reactions on the thread hilariously focus on how innocently affectionate the doggo is with one user saying, “He’s looking for his best friend.” Another person commented says, “I love that he has no idea his owner is important in any way besides being their best friend.”

Overall, both the pet and his master got much praise on the Internet for this pure representation of friendship. It seems like a constitutional law involving dogs and belly-rubs would be an instant hit in the netizen universe.