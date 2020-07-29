e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Is Stanley a pupper or seal? This video of him ‘doing a swim’ may make you wonder too

Is Stanley a pupper or seal? This video of him ‘doing a swim’ may make you wonder too

The clip shows Stanley swimming in a pool.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 29, 2020 19:43 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Pup or seal?” asks the caption shared along with this Instagram post.
“Pup or seal?” asks the caption shared along with this Instagram post. (Instagram/@stanley.wanley)
         

Of all the animal content available on the Internet, the best videos are the ones that show animals enjoying themselves. From baby elephants sliding down slippery slopes to adult ones playing in a pool and splashing water with their trunks to cats comforting and massaging doggos, such videos always bring a smile to one’s face. And this video shared on the stanley.wanley Instagram account is no different.

The clip shows Stanley doing a swim around the pool. He seems so comfortable during the lap, he may make you wonder if you’re looking at a pup or a seal. In fact, that’s what the caption asks all those watching this video.

Shared some 18 hours ago, this video of Stanley, who we’re certain is a pup but may have been a seal in a previous birth, has won love from many on the photo and video sharing platform. The post is also loaded with comments from other doggo accounts.

“Seal. Lol,” reads one such comment. “More like shark,” says another. Well, maybe but a very friendly shark probably. “So cute, my pawrents wish I would walk right in too,” reads a third. And we wish we could see a video of that too.

“I just love how gently he went into the water. Definitely water doggo!” writes an Instagram user. “He is sooooo adorable,” adds another.

Well, we sure think Stanley is too cute. What about you?

Also Read | Transformation of this ‘Canadian sink seal’ into a fluffy doggie is pawsome

tags
top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
LIVE: In Unlock 3, no night curfew from Aug 1; schools, colleges, metro to remain shut
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
Rajasthan CM proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
Rajasthan CM proposes House session from Aug 14, meets Guv’s 21-day condition
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
Sachin Pilot congratulates Rajasthan’s new Congress chief, hopes he will be unbiased
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
‘Will punish IIT Bombay. Is it a child’s play?’: Supreme Court rebukes
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In