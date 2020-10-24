e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Is this cat working hard or hardly working? Watch to find out

Is this cat working hard or hardly working? Watch to find out

This video was shared on a cat named Bobbie’s Instagram account.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 18:35 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat named Bobbie.
The image shows a cat named Bobbie. (Instagram/@thatcatbobbie)
         

It is no lie that working is a tedious task. If you’re someone who likes taking many breaks throughout their usual workday, then this cat video may speak to your soul. Watching the clip may make you giggle and say, “Ah, me too”.

Posted on a cat named Bobbie’s Instagram account, the video is captioned, “When 9:05 AM hits”. The recording starts with a black-furred feline named Bobbie sitting in front of a computer. A person holds onto Bobbie’s paws and pretends to type on the keyboard. “I worked for five minutes,” reads the text on the screen.

Then the camera transitions to show Bobbie lying on a pet-bed, belly up. Words reading, “Time to take a break,” appear on the screen. Taking a break after five minutes of work sounds reasonable. After all, one can assume that working whilst simultaneously looking this cute takes a significant amount of energy.

Check out the video to see if this kitty matches your work-from-home vibe as well.

View this post on Instagram

When 9:05 AM hits 💻 #workfromhome #zzz @theethanfields

A post shared by Bobbie (@thatcatbobbie) on

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share currently has over 89,500 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Bobbie’s ‘work routine’. One person said, “Me right now”.

Another individual wrote, “So foofy”. “Bruh this is me,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Cat falls into bathtub by accident, its reaction is hilarious. Watch

tags
top news
Delhi schools not opening for now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi schools not opening for now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
India logs dip in day-on-day active Covid-19 cases, count below 7 lakh for 2 days
India logs dip in day-on-day active Covid-19 cases, count below 7 lakh for 2 days
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Rahul, Gayle take charge after early blow
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Rahul, Gayle take charge after early blow
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
Nitish Kumar hits out at Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar’s state of education
Nitish Kumar hits out at Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar’s state of education
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Centre’s interest waiver scheme: Who’s eligible, what’s the benefit
Centre’s interest waiver scheme: Who’s eligible, what’s the benefit
Watch: Woman thrashes policeman in Mumbai, video goes viral
Watch: Woman thrashes policeman in Mumbai, video goes viral
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In