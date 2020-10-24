Is this cat working hard or hardly working? Watch to find out

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 18:35 IST

It is no lie that working is a tedious task. If you’re someone who likes taking many breaks throughout their usual workday, then this cat video may speak to your soul. Watching the clip may make you giggle and say, “Ah, me too”.

Posted on a cat named Bobbie’s Instagram account, the video is captioned, “When 9:05 AM hits”. The recording starts with a black-furred feline named Bobbie sitting in front of a computer. A person holds onto Bobbie’s paws and pretends to type on the keyboard. “I worked for five minutes,” reads the text on the screen.

Then the camera transitions to show Bobbie lying on a pet-bed, belly up. Words reading, “Time to take a break,” appear on the screen. Taking a break after five minutes of work sounds reasonable. After all, one can assume that working whilst simultaneously looking this cute takes a significant amount of energy.

Check out the video to see if this kitty matches your work-from-home vibe as well.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The share currently has over 89,500 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Bobbie’s ‘work routine’. One person said, “Me right now”.

Another individual wrote, “So foofy”. “Bruh this is me,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Cat falls into bathtub by accident, its reaction is hilarious. Watch