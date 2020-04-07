Is this Rhino helping make sure people stay indoors? Watch to find out

it-s-viral

As humans vacate the streets around the world to help reduce the spread of novel coronavirus, wildlife has taken their place. If you’ve been on the Internet recently you may have seen videos or images of wild animals appearing in the most unlikely parts all over the world. This rhinoceros had a similar excursion.

A 45-second-long clip was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Services official Parveen Kaswan. Shared on April 6, the recording shows a one-horned rhino casually walking around the streets of Nepal. As soon as the mammal spots a human strolling around a similar route, it charges towards it. The person quickly skims away into a building of some sort. At this point, the viewers can hear a laugh coming in the background. It seems, after having encouraged the individual to go indoors and having completed its duty in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19, the rhino carries on its seamless journey.

The video, taken at the Chitwan National Park in Nepal, has over 114,000 views. Additionally, Kaswan’s tweet has almost 2,100 retweets and 8,700 likes.

So this #rhino thought to take things in his own hand. Went for an inspection. Btw rhino venturing out from forest happens a lot, even without lockdown. Forward. pic.twitter.com/Ck1sft3Emb — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 6, 2020

Here is how tweeple reacted to this content! Cricketer turned conservationist, Kevin Pietersen commented a laughing face emoji. To which Kaswan responded with, “It was good to see you in cricket field and now in rhino conservation. And keep coming to India”.

Here are some other comments from Twitter users:

Just loved the sight. 🥰🥰 — satish shah (@sats45) April 7, 2020

He is ensuring strict lockdown. — Pawan Dalal 🇮🇳 (@_pd5) April 6, 2020

That guy who ran like a rocket on seeing the Rhino.😁🙏 — Priyank (@nipintheroots) April 6, 2020

Amazing!! — Prakash Mallya (@PrakashMallya) April 6, 2020

Inspector Saab!! — Aditya Jindal (@adijinnn) April 6, 2020

Rhino ensuring strict lockdown 😂😂😜😜 — Innocent Sage (@innocent_sage) April 6, 2020

So what are your thoughts on this unusual social helper? It is important to stay indoors nowadays and with a rhino advocating for the ‘stay home’ message people may be bound to listen!