It’s a girl! Woman gives birth on flight, crew helps with delivery

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:43 IST

A Lebanon-based flight from Doha to Beirut diverted from its route to land in Kuwait and the reason for this sudden change in path may make you smile. A Filipino passenger onboard was the reason. While using the plane’s toilet, she gave birth to a baby girl.

Lebanese Plane Spotters, a Facebook page delivering aviation news, shared this incident on social media. “BREAKING NEWS: Middle East Airlines - Air Liban ME435 Doha-Beirut on the 27th diverted to Kuwait after a passenger onboard gave birth to a baby girl slightly after entering the Iraqi Airspace,” they wrote.

The post further revealed that the “well-trained” crew of the airlines helped the woman with the delivery. They even extended their help to look after the mother and the newborn until the plane landed.

“It is as we always say, the crew is onboard for your safety at first and comfort. Hats off to MEA’s ME435 crew for the great job they have done and for the rigorous training they receive at MEA’s training center,” the post further reads.

Shared on July 27, the post has created a buzz among Facebook users. With more than 4,300 ‘reactions,’ and over 1,200 shares, the post has also attracted comments from about 500 people.

While many congratulated the woman, there were some who showered praise on the flight crew for a “job well done.”

“Beautiful story with lovely outcome. Great professionalism shown by MEA flight crew,” wrote a Facebook user. “Humanity is great with such a lovely people congratulations to the family and hats off to the crew,” wrote another.

Others too dropped a fair share of comments. Take a look:

Two years back, a similar story captured people’s attention. It was about a baby boy born on a Saudi Arabia bound Indian airline.

