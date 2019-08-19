It’s alive! Woman finds live frog in pack of lettuce. Watch

it-s-viral

People say one should eat fresh and organic. And this family’s food turned out fresher than anyone would have liked. A tweet shows just how. The post, complete with a video, shows the moment the family realised their store bought salad greens comprised an unwanted ingredient - a live frog.

The Allen family in North Shore, Wisconsin, had picked up the pack of lettuce from a brand called Simple Truth and were making dinner when they suddenly noticed the live creature.

“I’m thinking one, how the heck did that get in there, and two, that is absolutely disgusting,” Karlie Allen told tmj4.com. She pulled out her phone and recorded the bizarre scene.

“Bon appetit! Nothing like salad with a side of live frog,” she posted on Twitter along with the video.

bon appetit! nothin like salad with a side of live frog 🐸 @SimpleTruth4U pic.twitter.com/KG9bPjotZ9 — Karlie Allen (@kkarliea) August 14, 2019

Her video, since being shared on August 14, has collected quite a few reactions.

“Free pet with every salad,” says one Twitter user. “So gross! But the poor frog is a victim too. I hope you had a place to free it!” says another.

“Not sure why a frog is gross to everyone. You buy organic greens. It’s nature. At least he was alive. Free the little guy, wash your greens and be done with it already,” says another.

The company also replied to Allen’s tweet:

Hey Karlie, Yikes! We are so sorry that you discovered a live frog in the Simple Truth product. So that we can direct message you and resolve this, please follow us on Twitter. Let us know when you are following us. Thanks! — SimpleTruth (@SimpleTruth4U) August 15, 2019

In case you’re wondering, the frog managed to escape out of the box. “It’s perched on an outlet by our kitchen counter,” Allen told tmj4.com.

How would you react in this situation?

