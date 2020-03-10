e-paper
ITBP officials dress up as bears to scare away monkeys in Uttarakhand, video amuses people

The hilarious video was shared by one of the Twitter users.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 10, 2020 10:26 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Image shows officials dressed as bear
Image shows officials dressed as bear(Screengrab)
         
Highlights
  • Indo-Tibetan Border Police dressed up as bears to tackle monkey menace
  • A video of the officers chasing monkeys in bear suits made its way onto Twitter
  • The clip has left people amused

A viral video is doing rounds on Internet in which Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel can be seen dressed in bear costumes to shoo away monkeys off the camp.

The hilarious video was shared by one of the Twitter users with the caption, “#ITBP jawans found a unique way to scare monkeys in #Uttrakhand They dressed like jungle bears! See how monkeys ran away in seconds @ITBP_official”

In the shared video, dozens of monkeys stomp the premises of the camp. The ITBP soldiers then come out dressed as bears, to scare away the monkeys. As soon as the monkeys see them, they run away into the nearby forests. As the post went viral, Twitterati have flooded the social media with their reactions.

News Agency ANI also shared the same video and wrote that it shows Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at ITBP Camp-Mirthi, Uttarakhand.

A user wrote, “Ha ha gud one. Naturally monkeys will evolve to differentiate.” Another wrote, “Extreme time calls for extreme measures.” “Kya kya karna padta hai desh ke jawano ko” read one post. A user remarked, “Grand salute...without causing any harm...clearing the premises....”

Here’ s how others reacted:

Earlier in January, some villagers in Sikandarpur, Uttar Pradesh employed the same method to tackle monkey menace. With over 2,000 monkeys creating ruckus and disturbing life in the village, the residents decided to solve their own problem and came up with the solution.

