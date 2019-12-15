e-paper
Japanese woman finds unique way to stop baby from crying

The parents of a one-year-old boy have devised a unique mechanism to trick their child, who begins to cry instantly if he does not see his mother around.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 15, 2019 15:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The child’s father shared images of the two cutouts of his wife with the child.
The child’s father shared images of the two cutouts of his wife with the child.(Twitter)
         

It is no secret that babies start crying when they do not see their parents around. In order to deal with this problem, a Japanese couple has come up with a solution.

The parents of a one-year-old boy have devised a unique mechanism to trick their child, who begins to cry instantly if he does not see his mother around. They have put a cutout of the mother in the room of the toddler.

In a series of tweets, the child’s father shared images of the two cutouts of his wife with the child. In one cutout, the mother of the boy is sitting while in the other she can be seen standing.

In the next tweet, the father shared a video in which the mother can be seen placing the cutout and leaving the room. Even after, she left the room, the baby continues to play and occasionally can be seen taking a glance or two at the cutout.

In the one minute long clip, the child does not cry even once.

The video on Twitter has got more than 14,000 re-tweets and has been liked more than 44,000 times. The cutesy video has been watched over two million times on Twitter alone.

To make their plan work, the parents put the cutouts out of the baby’s reach.

What do you think of this innovative technique?

