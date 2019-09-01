e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 01, 2019

Kanpur student cites ‘own death’ as reason on leave application, principal approves

The incident was not immediately known as the student initially kept the instance to himself.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
This bizarre situation unfolded in a reputed school on GT Road in Kanpur.
This bizarre situation unfolded in a reputed school on GT Road in Kanpur. (HT File Photo)
         

Coming up with reasons (read excuses) for taking leave requires a certain amount of ingenuity even for those not averse to spinning a yarn or two. However, what happened in a Kanpur school earlier this month defies belief.

Displaying mischievousness, a class 8 student sought half-day leave on account of his “own death,” and the principal, perhaps unthinkingly, granted him permission in writing.

In his application addressed to the principal, the student wrote that he (the student) passed away at 10am that day and needed to go home early. He urged the principal to allow him take half-day leave.

The incident was not immediately known as the student initially kept the instance to himself. Later, however, he shared it with some friends. Slowly, the school campus was abuzz with way in which the student was granted leave.

This bizarre situation unfolded in a reputed school on GT Road in Kanpur on August 20. While the school authorities were not forthcoming, some teachers defended the principal and said he was in the habit of signing applications without going through the contents.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 13:02 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss