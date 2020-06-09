e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Keeper uses quick reflexes to save goals. Video of his defending skills is viral

Keeper uses quick reflexes to save goals. Video of his defending skills is viral

Posted on June 3, the video showcasing the goalkeeper’s quick reflexes has collected over 7,000 likes.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 09, 2020 14:34 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the keeper saving a goal.
The image shows the keeper saving a goal. (Twitter/@theafcdotcom)
         

“You. Shall. Not Pass.” - that’s how Asian Football Confederation has captioned this video posted on their Twitter handle. It shows a street-side football match in India in which the goalie’s superb defending skills are on display. The keeper’s relentless attitude keeps the opposing team from scoring and has in turn made this video all kinds of viral.

Posted on June 3, the video has collected over 7,000 likes and more than 1,900 retweets - and counting. The clip has collected a ton of reactions from people who are thoroughly impressed with this goalkeeper.

The video was also shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on June 8. “Never Give Up & in the end, Victory will always be yours,” he tweeted. His post has collected over 1,400 likes and more than 200 retweets till now.

From sharing how incredible the boy’s skills are to wondering who and where he is, here are some reactions to this video:

Earlier, in May, another impressive video of a football champ went viral. It shows a 12-year-old boy from Malappuram, Kerala scoring a free kick while wearing an Argentina jersey with star Lionel Messi’s name on it. The clip won the kid a lot of praise.

What do you think of this video and the goalkeeper seen in it?

tags
top news
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Coronavirus may have been spreading in China since last August: Research
Coronavirus may have been spreading in China since last August: Research
Covid-19 found its way to India via countries in Europe, Middle East: Study
Covid-19 found its way to India via countries in Europe, Middle East: Study
Lufthansa offers to fly empty planes to India, carry fliers to Europe
Lufthansa offers to fly empty planes to India, carry fliers to Europe
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In