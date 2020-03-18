e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Kerala’s Wayanad starts ‘donate-a- book’ campaign for those under coronavirus quarantine

Kerala’s Wayanad starts ‘donate-a- book’ campaign for those under coronavirus quarantine

The whole exercise is done under a scheme -”donate-a- book”- wherein anyone can donate books and periodicals to their panchayats.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Wayanad
Image shows a stack of books (representational image).
Image shows a stack of books (representational image). (Unsplash)
         
Highlights
  • ‘Donate-a- book’ is launched by Wayanad district administration
  • Under the scheme people can donate books and periodicals
  • People in isolation are taking the “read-and-relax” project in good spirit

Close on heels of releasing multi-lingual pamphlets on the dos and don’ts on coronavirus, the Wayanad district administration has launched yet another innovative scheme of distributing books and periodicals among those under home quarantine in the district.

“This is a kind of positive gesture on our part towards those who are under isolation. We are trying to send out a humanitarian message to these people that the whole society is with them and that it is for the sake of the society they are being put on home quarantine,” district Collector Dr Adeela Abdulla told PTI.

The whole exercise is done under a scheme -”Donate-a- book”- wherein anyone can donate books and periodicals to their panchayats.

The books would be delivered to those under isolation through a mechanism via the panchayat concerned, she said.

Panchayat sources said there has been a good response to the scheme in the district and the people in isolation had also taken the “read-and-relax” project in good spirit.

With an objective to reach out to the tourists from around the globe reaching the tourist hotspot of Wayanad and aimed at creating an awareness among labourers from different parts of India, the district administration had on Tuesday last released leaflets on Covid-19 in three foreign and six Indian languages.

Conceived and created in association with Totem Resource Centre, which translated the content into different languages, it was a first-of-its-kind in the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in Kerala.

Foreign languages in which the pamphlets were printed are German, Spanish and French.

Besides Malayalam, the other Indian languages in which the leaflets were printed include Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu and Tamil.

tags
top news
Number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 151 in India, highest in Maharashtra
Number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 151 in India, highest in Maharashtra
Coronavirus Live: Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades
Coronavirus Live: Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades
Ignoring Covid-19 protocol unacceptable, says Mamata Banerjee day after Bengal records first case
Ignoring Covid-19 protocol unacceptable, says Mamata Banerjee day after Bengal records first case
Covid-19 will hit the global economy hard, say experts
Covid-19 will hit the global economy hard, say experts
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
No Pakistan batsman can play for teams like Australia, India: Miandad
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,900
Apple launches new MacBook Air with Magic Keyboard, priced at Rs 92,900
Scientists predicted bat-hosted coronavirus outbreak, more viral pandemics inevitable
Scientists predicted bat-hosted coronavirus outbreak, more viral pandemics inevitable
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news