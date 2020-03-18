Kerala’s Wayanad starts ‘donate-a- book’ campaign for those under coronavirus quarantine

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:18 IST

Highlights ‘Donate-a- book’ is launched by Wayanad district administration

Under the scheme people can donate books and periodicals

People in isolation are taking the “read-and-relax” project in good spirit

Close on heels of releasing multi-lingual pamphlets on the dos and don’ts on coronavirus, the Wayanad district administration has launched yet another innovative scheme of distributing books and periodicals among those under home quarantine in the district.

“This is a kind of positive gesture on our part towards those who are under isolation. We are trying to send out a humanitarian message to these people that the whole society is with them and that it is for the sake of the society they are being put on home quarantine,” district Collector Dr Adeela Abdulla told PTI.

The whole exercise is done under a scheme -”Donate-a- book”- wherein anyone can donate books and periodicals to their panchayats.

The books would be delivered to those under isolation through a mechanism via the panchayat concerned, she said.

Panchayat sources said there has been a good response to the scheme in the district and the people in isolation had also taken the “read-and-relax” project in good spirit.

With an objective to reach out to the tourists from around the globe reaching the tourist hotspot of Wayanad and aimed at creating an awareness among labourers from different parts of India, the district administration had on Tuesday last released leaflets on Covid-19 in three foreign and six Indian languages.

Conceived and created in association with Totem Resource Centre, which translated the content into different languages, it was a first-of-its-kind in the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in Kerala.

Foreign languages in which the pamphlets were printed are German, Spanish and French.

Besides Malayalam, the other Indian languages in which the leaflets were printed include Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu and Tamil.