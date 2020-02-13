Kid eats flies during TV interview. Video is equal parts weird and disgusting

it-s-viral

An unusual – and disgusting – video is now piquing people’s interest. The video shows a boy eating two live flies during a television interview. Let that sink in.

It took place during a series of interviews conducted by The Channel 10 for the program The Project, reports LadBible. During the interview of one of the families, one hawk-eyed viewer noticed something which has now left people with mixed emotions – a boy eating two live flies.

The video, which has been shared across various social media platforms, shows the interview of a family of four. A few seconds into the video, a fly lands near the lower lip of one of the members – the eldest child. Quite calmly and expertly, he sticks his tongue out and eats the fly. He does the same with the other fly which lands on his chin.

Take a look at the video which was shared on reddit:

People had all sorts of comments to drop on the video. While some were extremely freaked out, many were disgusted. There were also some who took a hilarious route while commenting.

“A man’s gotta eat,” wrote a reddit user. “When food is scarce you need your protein,” commented another. “I’m not ok with this,” wrote a third. “Frogman: Origins,” joked a fourth. “Alien reptile family for sure,” wrote a fifth.

