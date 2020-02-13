e-paper
Kid eats flies during TV interview. Video is equal parts weird and disgusting

Kid eats flies during TV interview. Video is equal parts weird and disgusting

The video shows a boy eating two live flies during a television interview.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 13, 2020 17:14 IST
Trisha Sebgupta
Trisha Sebgupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has left people with all sorts of reactions.
The video has left people with all sorts of reactions.
         

An unusual – and disgusting – video is now piquing people’s interest. The video shows a boy eating two live flies during a television interview. Let that sink in.

It took place during a series of interviews conducted by The Channel 10 for the program The Project, reports LadBible. During the interview of one of the families, one hawk-eyed viewer noticed something which has now left people with mixed emotions – a boy eating two live flies.

The video, which has been shared across various social media platforms, shows the interview of a family of four. A few seconds into the video, a fly lands near the lower lip of one of the members – the eldest child. Quite calmly and expertly, he sticks his tongue out and eats the fly. He does the same with the other fly which lands on his chin.

Take a look at the video which was shared on reddit:

Kid eats two flies live on TV from r/MakeMeSuffer

People had all sorts of comments to drop on the video. While some were extremely freaked out, many were disgusted. There were also some who took a hilarious route while commenting.

“A man’s gotta eat,” wrote a reddit user. “When food is scarce you need your protein,” commented another. “I’m not ok with this,” wrote a third. “Frogman: Origins,” joked a fourth. “Alien reptile family for sure,” wrote a fifth.

What do you think of the video?

