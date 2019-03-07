Kid gets stuck in toilet seat while playing on phone, firemen to the rescue

In case you wanted more reasons why taking a phone to the loo probably isn’t the best idea, here’s something that may act as a cautionary tale. A little boy in China was so distracted while playing on a mobile phone in the bathroom, he found himself stuck inside a toilet seat. Eventually firefighters had to be called in to help him out of the tough situation.

The incident took place in Wuhan, China’s Hubei Province on March 1. A video circulating online details how the firemen worked in tandem to rescue the boy.

According to reports, the six-year-old had locked himself inside the bathroom and was playing on the phone. He eventually realised he was stuck inside the toilet seat and couldn’t free himself. Family members tried to help him as well but eventually had to call in firefighters to rescue him.

Five firemen arrived to help the boy. They used tools to break the seat in order to pull the child out.

The rescue operation took about an hour and the boy escaped the ordeal with some bruises.

