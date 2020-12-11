e-paper
Kid giggles with happiness as family sings Phoolon Ke Rang Se together. Watch

Kid giggles with happiness as family sings Phoolon Ke Rang Se together. Watch

“A family that sings together, sticks together!” read one comment under the post.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 08:44 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
he image shows a family sitting on the bed with a little kid standing in the middle.
he image shows a family sitting on the bed with a little kid standing in the middle. (Twitter/@Vahamm_)
         

In today’s edition of videos that will leave you happy and smiling, we have a clip of a little kid and his family. The video also involves the song Phoolon Ke Rang Se from the 1970 film Prem Pujari.

The clip, since being shared on Twitter, has captured people’s attention. A longer version of the video was initially shared on a YouTube channel named Abhas Shreyas on November 26.

“For the past 8-9 months, this has been a part of our routine to watch old movies together & of course sing old melodies together, because families who stick together during tough times stay together forever. Sharing one of those moments,” reads the caption of the YouTube post. The Twitter caption is a line from the song written in Hindi.

The recording opens to show the family sitting on a bed with the little kid standing in the middle. Throughout the clip, the little one keeps on smiling and giggling. What’s even more adorable is that he goes around giving hugs to each member of the family.

Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 2.3 lakh views on Twitter. On both the platforms, it has received similar reactions. People were delighted to see such a wholesome clip.

“A family that sings together, sticks together!” expressed a YouTube user. “The cute kiddo is the icing on the cake,” said another. “Wow, just wow!” shared a third.

“So beautiful, so many emotions in one video - Family bonding, love, music, the innocence of the child, the calmness, the contentment on each family member! So very beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

