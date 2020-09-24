e-paper
Kid sister's letter to dad asking him to put older brother in jail is making tweeple LOL

Kid sister’s letter to dad asking him to put older brother in jail is making tweeple LOL

If you’ve grown up having random fights with your sibling, this kid’s letter will refresh your memories.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:59 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Twitter user mentioned in the comments section that his sister wrote the letter when she was 8 or 9 years old.
The Twitter user mentioned in the comments section that his sister wrote the letter when she was 8 or 9 years old.
         

Did you grow up having several, often random, and mostly really silly fights with your siblings? For example, did you often fight over the remote, then ultimately had it confiscated by a tired parent who just wanted the fight to end? Or ever actually got hurt while imitating fight sequences from movies - a sure shot way to end up actually fighting? Several siblings have a Tom and Jerry kind of relationship where one needs to trouble the other but they also cannot live without each other. Those fights have been highlighted in this tweet and people cannot help remember their own childhood reading it.

“This is what my younger sister wrote to my dad,” says Twitter user Krish Parmar in his tweet. The caption is accompanied by an image which shows the letter he’s mentioned about. Addressed to ‘respected papa’, the letter has been written by his sister and she requests her dad to put her older brother in jail for hitting her for no reason.

Parmar mentioned in the comments section that his sister wrote the letter when she was 8 or 9 years old and he found out about it a month back.

Take a look at the letter below:

Shared on September 22, the tweet has collected over 4,300 likes and several comments.

Did you ever write a letter like that to your parents complaining about your sibling?

