Kid sister’s letter to dad asking him to put older brother in jail is making tweeple LOL

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:59 IST

Did you grow up having several, often random, and mostly really silly fights with your siblings? For example, did you often fight over the remote, then ultimately had it confiscated by a tired parent who just wanted the fight to end? Or ever actually got hurt while imitating fight sequences from movies - a sure shot way to end up actually fighting? Several siblings have a Tom and Jerry kind of relationship where one needs to trouble the other but they also cannot live without each other. Those fights have been highlighted in this tweet and people cannot help remember their own childhood reading it.

“This is what my younger sister wrote to my dad,” says Twitter user Krish Parmar in his tweet. The caption is accompanied by an image which shows the letter he’s mentioned about. Addressed to ‘respected papa’, the letter has been written by his sister and she requests her dad to put her older brother in jail for hitting her for no reason.

Parmar mentioned in the comments section that his sister wrote the letter when she was 8 or 9 years old and he found out about it a month back.

Take a look at the letter below:

This is what my younger sister wrote to my dad💀😂 pic.twitter.com/ArKQXuGvfO — Krish Parmar (@Krish_1423) September 22, 2020

Shared on September 22, the tweet has collected over 4,300 likes and several comments.

How cute 😍🥰 she's a lawyer in the making 😁 — The_Opinion_Mill (@foreign_desi) September 23, 2020

So cute. 😁By the way brothers do have an annoying habit of disturbing, teasing and sometimes hitting(though not to cause serious injuries) to their sisters. I wonder are their brain wired like that? 🤔 You are lucky she complained to your father and didn't dial 100!!🤣 — Paramita 🇮🇳 (@paramita_mkjee) September 23, 2020

Even I did the same....and they have kept the letter safe till now. Infact they remember the letter 😂 and then laugh at me — 𝓐𝓷𝓪𝓶𝓲𝓴𝓪 🦋💗 (@anamika17700) September 23, 2020

May papa give her इंसाफ — Anuj Awasthi (@awasthianuj10) September 23, 2020

Mari nakhis hu tane😂😂😂😂😂my brother says the same thing man 😂😂 — kishmish (@ayee_kishmish) September 22, 2020

Krish parmar to his dad : pic.twitter.com/XAQpsZrcqt — Mr_Perfect (@GauravjainTweet) September 23, 2020

Did you ever write a letter like that to your parents complaining about your sibling?