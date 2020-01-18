Kids refuse to go on ‘boring’ trip, parents take ‘overworked’ modem instead

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 12:11 IST

There are times when children can dish out mean responses to their parents. The same happened with Cassie Langan who was greeted with an “unappreciative” reply when she asked her kids to accompany her on a trip with her husband. Undeterred, the mother of three decided that she would go on the trip and will also take the most “overworked” family member for a “well-deserved day out”. It’s their wifi modem.

Cassie Langan took to Facebook to share this hilarious story completed with images of their trip. And, since being shared it has sparked a wave of laughter among people.

“We asked our kids if they would like to go on a day trip to Warrnambool today and were met with the response ‘that’s so boring, I don’t want to go’. Chris and I decided that instead of taking 3 unappreciative kids out, we let the ones who didn’t want to go stay home and took our most over worked family member for a well-deserved day out..our modem,” she wittily wrote.

Further adding, “modem had a fantastic day not being used by the kids and it was lovely not to listen to constant bickering. The only complaining was Evan [the one kid who went on the trip] being mortified that we took our modem out in public.”

Since being shared on January 12, the post has gained about 1.6 lakh reactions. It has also garnered close to 70,000 shares and over 38,000 comments.

People couldn’t stop dropping amused comments on the post. While some appreciated the parent’s quirky response, others found it to be a well-suited idea. There were also a few who mentioned that this is something their parents would do.

“OMG. Such caring people. I’m so gonna do this, what a treat,” joked a Facebook user. “This is amazing! Love it!” wrote another. “Something my dad would certainly do,” commented a third. “This is hilarious, made my day,” wrote a fourth.

