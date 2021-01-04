e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Kiko the doggo can rotate her head 180 degrees. See video to believe

Kiko the doggo can rotate her head 180 degrees. See video to believe

Posted on Kiko’s human’s Insta profile, the video is a collection of different shots. It shows the fluffy animals rotating her head.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 09:33 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a dog named Kiko
The image shows a dog named Kiko(Instagram/@kayatheshepherd)
         

Kiko is cute, Kiko is goofy, and Kiko is a dog who can do something extremely unusual. She can rotate her head 180 degrees. If you’re thinking “There is a smidge of exaggeration in that statement”, then wait till you see this video of Kiko shared on Instagram.

Posted on Kiko’s human’s Insta profile, the video is a collection of different shots. It shows the fluffy animals rotating her head.

“She has always done it since she was a small puppy. At first, she started doing it as she slept. I always just thought ‘she just likes to sleep broken’. I didn’t think too much of it, as dogs like to sleep in weird positions, but she began to do it to look at other dogs. Instead of turning her head around like a ‘normal’ dog she would bend her neck backwards,” Kiko’s human Ashleigh MacPherson told Unilad.

“Maybe she loves looking at the world upside down. As we built our bond, she began to do it to keep her focus on me. So anytime she was facing away from me, she would bend her neck backwards, just to keep her focus on me,” she added.

Take a look at the adorable clip:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 7,000. Additionally, it has also amassed tons of comments. People couldn’t stop gushing over this cute creature.

“Henlo, please teach me how to do that Kiko,” asked an Instagram user. “Love it!” expressed another. “Oh yeah, that’s going right into saved,” shared a third.

As a bonus, here’s a collage of Kiko’s adorable ‘head rotation’ antics:

We are in love with Kiko. Are you too?

tags
top news
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
‘Covishield vaccine to be sold to govt at Rs 200/ dose’: Adar Poonawalla
‘Covishield vaccine to be sold to govt at Rs 200/ dose’: Adar Poonawalla
India logs 16,504 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths in 24 hours
India logs 16,504 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths in 24 hours
Trump caught on tape asking to ‘find votes’ in Georgia
Trump caught on tape asking to ‘find votes’ in Georgia
Junior engineer among 3 held for Muradnagar roof collapse
Junior engineer among 3 held for Muradnagar roof collapse
Man found dead at his South Delhi apartment; murder suspected
Man found dead at his South Delhi apartment; murder suspected
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In