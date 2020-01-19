Kitten rescued from 25 m high pillar in Kochi metro

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 19:01 IST

It was literally a hide and seek for harried fire force personnel and a kitten stranded on a 25-metre high pillar of Kochi metro on Sunday. Service of the metro was not affected while the rescue operation was on. But officials were ready to stop service if the kitten entered the tracks but it was rescued before it could enter the tracks.

Local people said they noticed the kitten four days ago after they heard mewing. Later, along with animal-lovers, the locals tried their best to save it but it disappeared in the cracks of the concrete structure and they all thought it might have escaped on its own.

But on Sunday they noticed the tired kitten again and alerted fire force officials. They rushed with big girders and ladders. But the kitten again disappeared and two officers literally crawled on their knees for two hours on high pillar to corner it.

Finally after two-hour and 45 minutes operation, fire force personnel forced the kitten to jump off from the pillar on a net which was spread to receive it on the ground safely.

Once the kitten fell in the net, it was rushed to the veterinary hospital. Though it was without food for four days it is recuperating well, doctors said.

“Every life matters for us. We provided our man lifters and other equipment to fire force personnel and briefed them about electric lines. Among fire force personnel and animal lovers at least five officials of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd monitored the rescue operation. The kitten is safe and healthy,” said KMRL in its Facebook post which was later flooded with kudos from animal lovers.

“Lots of love and warm hugs to the people who joined hands to save the little guy’s life,” said one post. “Thank you Kerala fire force and all others who took pain in rescuing this tiny one,” said another post.

Animal lovers have queued up to adopt the brave kitten.