Kitty has the most cat-like reaction to its hooman saying ‘boo’. It may leave you in splits

“Imma need to see this one in slow-mo,” read one caption under the post.

Sanya Budhiraja
The image shows a white-and-brown furred feline perched atop the armrest of a sofa.
If there is one thing cats are known for, other than being adorable, it is their easily-startled nature. After all, there is a reason the term ‘scaredy-cat’ is used to refer to a timid person. Now, here is a kitty who is illustrating that particular characteristic of the feline nature most aptly. Watching it react to its hooman saying ‘boo’ may leave you in splits.

Posted on Reddit on December 12, this recording is almost 10 seconds long. “Boo!” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip shows a white-and-brown furred feline perched atop the armrest of a sofa. The kitty is facing a woman. It takes one of its paws and tentatively yet firmly taps the woman. The hooman looks at the cat and says, “Boo”.

Watch the video to see what happens next:

Boo! from r/StartledCats

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has accumulated nearly 22,000 upvotes and almost 200 comments. Given the high hilarity quotient of the clip, it is no surprise that these numbers are quickly rising.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “I like how smoothly the cat levitates”.

Another individual wrote, “I picture cats having this emergency eject system like fighter jets, they just eject when something is weird/scary”. “Imma need to see this one in slow-mo,” read one caption under the post.

A Reddit user made a pun when stating, “Ah, yes, the apex purredator”. “That made my day!” declared somebody under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

