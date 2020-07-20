e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Kitty pushes sleeping feline sibling off the table. Watch peak cattitude

Kitty pushes sleeping feline sibling off the table. Watch peak cattitude

This cat is not ‘kitten’ around.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 20, 2020 20:04 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows two cats.
The image shows two cats. (Reddit/@TreeOfSocks)
         

If you’ve grown up with a brother or sister, then you may be aware of the bittersweet rivalry that encompasses many sibling relationships. Now, here is a cat video that highlights that derpy banter most fittingly.

Posted on Reddit on July 14, the clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Oh, were you sleeping here?”.

The recording opens to a shot of a room. One kitty is sleeping in its pet bed, which is kept atop a wooden table. Another feline is standing on the same table, a little away from the sleeping cat.

The kitty who is awake walks towards its sleeping sibling and starts nudging its bed towards the edge of the table. The feline who was previously asleep wakes up to realise what is going on but is too slow to act. The cat bed hits the floor before the kitty in it can jump out.

The video ends with one feline standing on top of the table, inspecting its sibling’s reaction. Talk about having a cattitude.

Click To Expand

Since being shared, the post accumulated nearly 42,000 upvotes and almost 300 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this catty sibling rivalry, pun intended. One person said, “Long live the King”.

Another individual wrote, “I love how the other one has no idea what’s happening”. “This is so deliberate it’s cracking me up,” read one comment on the subreddit.

A Reddit user proclaimed, “That other cat did not realize the gravity of the situation until it was too late”.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

Also Read | This feline’s cattitude may remind you of your older sibling. Watch

tags
top news
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
Amid power tussle with Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot’s message to young leaders
Amid power tussle with Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot’s message to young leaders
‘Impossible to keep flying without sacrificing’: IndiGo lays off 10% staff
‘Impossible to keep flying without sacrificing’: IndiGo lays off 10% staff
‘China targeting Modi 56-inch image’ says Congress; BJP blames ‘Gandhi legacy’
‘China targeting Modi 56-inch image’ says Congress; BJP blames ‘Gandhi legacy’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In