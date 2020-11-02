e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Kitty strongly objects new pet brought home by human with angry meows. Watch

Kitty strongly objects new pet brought home by human with angry meows. Watch

The feline starts protesting with angry and loud meows as it sees its human bringing home the dog.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 19:57 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the kitty screaming angrily at its human.
The image shows the kitty screaming angrily at its human.(Reddit)
         

Kitties are very particular about their personal space and many videos on the Internet prove so. Probably that’s why this kitty felt shocked when its ‘traitor’ human brought home a new pet, a dog. Shared on Reddit, the clip has grabbed the attention of netizens and may leave you laughing out loud too.

The video starts with a cat sitting in front of a window. The feline starts protesting with angry and loud meows as it sees its human bringing home the dog.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

Cat sees his owner with a new dog from r/PublicFreakout

Posted on November 1, the clip has garnered over 90,000 upvotes along with many comments. People couldn’t stop laughing at the feline’s angry meows against its human. While some tried to voice the kitty’s thoughts through their hilarious comments, others showed their love for the entertaining video.

“Traitor!” wrote a Reddit user and we think that was exactly what the kitty thought too. “Et tu human? This betrayal can never be forgotten,” commented another.

“How. Dare. You?” said a third. “What?? No. I protest strongly,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of this video?

