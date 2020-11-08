e-paper
Know what's common between Kamala Harris and The Lion King? Lilly Singh reveals in this viral 'victory song'

Know what’s common between Kamala Harris and The Lion King? Lilly Singh reveals in this viral ‘victory song’

Even before the first woman Vice President of the US gave her victory speech, sensational Youtuber and talk show host Lilly Singh spilled the beans on what’s common between Kamala Harris and The Lion King and it is the best thing on the Internet today | Watch

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 11:29 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Lilly Singh shows what’s common between Kamala Harris and The Lion King
Lilly Singh shows what’s common between Kamala Harris and The Lion King(Instagram@lilly/YouTube@TLKEmmet)
         

Whether it is the fact that she is a woman of colour and a child of immigrants that makes her win sweeter or that she wears pantsuits with sneakers but the first woman Vice President of the US, Kamala Harris, left “little girls across the country dreaming bigger” after her historic election win in America on Saturday night. Even before the Indian-American gave her victory speech, sensational Youtuber and talk show host Lilly Singh spilled the beans on what’s common between Kamala and The Lion King, in a viral video which she had ready “because I knew aunty ji would win”.

Taking to her Instagram handle and YouTube channel, Lilly shared a video featuring her in many sketches. While in one sketch she was suited booted and sporting a wavy hairstyle like the one that Kamala has been rocking so far, in another one Lilly tried to copy former US President Donald Trump.

The hilarious video features Lilly playing Trump and commenting, “With an attitude like that I’m afraid you’ll make a pretty pathetic VP” to which Lilly’s version of Kamala replies, “Well, I’m not gonna let anybody tell me what to do, what to say or even who to fight for. There will never be a president like me.”

Asking the Republicans to watch out as she gears up to break the glass ceiling in 4 years while “perfecting her debate” in the meantime, Lilly’s Kamala sketch pretended to be Simba from The Lion King movie and it is the best thing on Internet today. From supporting “trans friends” to believing that climate change is a real thing, being “pro Mary”, does break dance, plays the flute, promises to reform “criminal justice system”, not victimize people of colour, Lilly’s Kamala sketch alerted, “Everybody be ready for a President who is a woman and is not white” and “gets things done” while the lion cub in her roared.

Lilly explained in the caption, “Kamala Harris Releases Victory Song First stop VP, next stop President!!Y’ALL! THE WAY I HAD THIS VIDEO READY BECAUSE I KNEW AUNTY JI WOULD WIN. AHHH!!! (sic).”

About singing ‘I Just Can’t Wait to be King’ from the 2010 released animated movie, Lilly wrote, “Sorry, I know I’m a horrible singer but I’m just so hype! Finally, someone who looks like me is up on that stage! And it’s incredible!! And it’s important! Congratulations to President Elect @joebiden and Vice President (for now...👀) Elect @kamalaharris. And thank you to everyone who voted, on behalf of someone who couldn’t (sic).”

She concluded by writing, “All jokes aside, regardless of if your select didn’t win, please recognize what a historic moment this is for so many people. A FIRST FOR MANY THINGS. And let’s come together with love love love. ❤️❤️❤️ AUNTY JI I CANT WAIT FOR YOU TO BE KING. 👑 CHAKDEY SIMBA AUNTY (sic).”

 
View this post on Instagram

First stop VP, next stop President!!Y’ALL! THE WAY I HAD THIS VIDEO READY BECAUSE I KNEW AUNTY JI WOULD WIN. AHHH!!! Sorry, I know I’m a horrible singer but I’m just so hype! Finally, someone who looks like me is up on that stage! And it’s incredible!! And it’s important! Congratulations to President Elect @joebiden and Vice President (for now...👀) Elect @kamalaharris. And thank you to everyone who voted, on behalf of someone who couldn’t. All jokes aside, regardless of if your select didn’t win, please recognize what a historic moment this is for so many people. A FIRST FOR MANY THINGS. And let’s come together with love love love. ❤️❤️❤️ AUNTY JI I CANT WAIT FOR YOU TO BE KING. 👑 CHAKDEY SIMBA AUNTY

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly) on

Lilly Singh’s ‘Sketchy Times’ is a quarantine NBC primetime comedy special which features the former ‘Superwoman’ playing every famous character. It is currently being streamed for free on Peacock channel.

