Kolkata cabbie’s soulful rendition of a Bhairav bandish is wowing netizens. Watch

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 14:07 IST

In what is yet another example of the limitless and untapped talent found in different parts of our country, an Uber driver is going viral for his moving rendition of a bandish of a Hindustani classical raga. The cab driver, Aryan Soni, was driving Jadavpur University student Brinda Dasgupta a few months ago when she heard his voice and shared his video on Facebook recently.

“As I arbitrarily hummed bits of some song I do not remember now, Aryan Soni, this man who happens to be the cab driver asked me if I take interest in music. I smiled and nodded, then asked him if he does as well... This is what came out of the few sentences exchanged. Here’s hoping you lend your ears,” reads the caption.

The clip shows Soni singing the melodious raga. His grasp of notes and range of singing has left netizens mesmerised.

Dasgupta recorded the video in December but posted it on Facebook on March 3. Since then, the talented cabbie has won thousands of hearts.

“I sing for myself, music gives me peace,” Soni told Hindustan Times. The Kolkata resident is a full time Uber driver but keeps enough time for riyaaz after his duty ends.

An ardent fan of Mohammad Rafi, Soni practises his skills on an electric tanpura and tabla. He wishes to polish his skills some more but due to financial restraints is unable to afford a teacher who can train him.

He is pleasantly surprised by his newfound viral fame and is happy his music is being loved.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 80,000 views and tons of impressed comments from netizens. “This man is amazing. His singing gave me goosebumps. What talent!” writes a Facebook user. “Wow! Just so beautiful!” exclaims another.

