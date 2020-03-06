e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Kolkata cabbie’s soulful rendition of a Bhairav bandish is wowing netizens. Watch

Kolkata cabbie’s soulful rendition of a Bhairav bandish is wowing netizens. Watch

Aryan Soni, a Kolkata resident is a full time Uber driver but keeps enough time for riyaaz after his duty ends. Soni went viral for his moving rendition of a bandish of a Hindustani classical raga.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 06, 2020 14:07 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows Soni singing the melodious raga. His grasp of notes and range of singing has left netizens mesmerised.
The clip shows Soni singing the melodious raga. His grasp of notes and range of singing has left netizens mesmerised.(Facebook)
         

In what is yet another example of the limitless and untapped talent found in different parts of our country, an Uber driver is going viral for his moving rendition of a bandish of a Hindustani classical raga. The cab driver, Aryan Soni, was driving Jadavpur University student Brinda Dasgupta a few months ago when she heard his voice and shared his video on Facebook recently.

“As I arbitrarily hummed bits of some song I do not remember now, Aryan Soni, this man who happens to be the cab driver asked me if I take interest in music. I smiled and nodded, then asked him if he does as well... This is what came out of the few sentences exchanged. Here’s hoping you lend your ears,” reads the caption.

The clip shows Soni singing the melodious raga. His grasp of notes and range of singing has left netizens mesmerised.

Dasgupta recorded the video in December but posted it on Facebook on March 3. Since then, the talented cabbie has won thousands of hearts.

“I sing for myself, music gives me peace,” Soni told Hindustan Times. The Kolkata resident is a full time Uber driver but keeps enough time for riyaaz after his duty ends.

An ardent fan of Mohammad Rafi, Soni practises his skills on an electric tanpura and tabla. He wishes to polish his skills some more but due to financial restraints is unable to afford a teacher who can train him.

He is pleasantly surprised by his newfound viral fame and is happy his music is being loved.

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 80,000 views and tons of impressed comments from netizens. “This man is amazing. His singing gave me goosebumps. What talent!” writes a Facebook user. “Wow! Just so beautiful!” exclaims another.

What do you think of this talented singer?

tags
top news
Nirmala Sitharaman’s message to Yes Bank depositors in need of urgent funds
Nirmala Sitharaman’s message to Yes Bank depositors in need of urgent funds
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Yes Bank shares fall 60%, crisis intensifies risk-off mood fuelled by coronavirus spread
Yes Bank shares fall 60%, crisis intensifies risk-off mood fuelled by coronavirus spread
‘No Yes Bank’: Rahul Gandhi aims at PM Modi over bank’s crisis
‘No Yes Bank’: Rahul Gandhi aims at PM Modi over bank’s crisis
Nitin Gadkari lists his ministry’s ‘biggest failure’ in last 5 years
Nitin Gadkari lists his ministry’s ‘biggest failure’ in last 5 years
‘It isn’t your choice’: Bhogle on van Niekerk’s ‘free pass to final’ remark
‘It isn’t your choice’: Bhogle on van Niekerk’s ‘free pass to final’ remark
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs
Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news