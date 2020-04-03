Kolkata cops give twist to iconic Bengali song to spread awareness. Watch

it-s-viral

Highlights Kolkata Police took an initiative to spread some important messages about the ongoing lockdown using the tune of a popular Bengali song

The clip shows the policemen singing the popular song ‘Bela Bose’ by Anjan Dutta with a twist

The police also sang “We shall overcome”

After Prime Minister Modi announced nationwide lockdown, police from many states have taken the initiative to spread awareness about the pandemic. And now, let us show you this initiative taken by Kolkata Police to spread some important messages about the ongoing lockdown using the tune of a popular Bengali song that might make you hum to its catchy tune.

Several clips have been posted on Facebook showing cops singing the song in different areas of the city. One such video was shared by MP Derek O’Brien and it shows the policemen singing the popular song ‘Bela Bose’ by Anjan Dutta with a twist.

The song is originally about a young man trying to voice his love for a woman named Bela Bose. Kolkata Police gave it a twist to sing about the virus affecting the whole world. As the song goes on, the policemen urge people to consult doctor if they show any symptoms.

What’s interesting is that the original song has a phone number mentioned, and quite skillfully the police replaced it with COVID-19 helpline number.

“Kolkata, you still manage to surprise us. Kolkata Police replaces telephone number used in lyric of pop Bengali song with its helpline number. Communication becomes stronger when integrated with popular culture,” writes O’Brien in the caption.

Check out the video:

Another clip is also doing the rounds on social media which shows policemen singing the song “We shall overcome” in an almost deserted road. The video also shows the residents from nearby flats coming out to clap and encourage this initiative by Kolkata Police.

Netizens poured in several messages of praise and applause. They thanked Kolkata Police for keeping a cheerful and positive vibe in the times of fear and stress.

“Great way to a positive motivation, inspiring effort and entertaining performance of Kolkata police which boosted up the demoralized psychology of lock down,” writes a Facebook user. “Excellent initiative by Kolkata Police. Hats off to all your efforts. Take care,” writes another.

What do you think of the video?