Home / It's Viral / Kolkata police takes Goopy-Bagha’s help in fight against coronavirus. Watch

Kolkata police takes Goopy-Bagha’s help in fight against coronavirus. Watch

In the video, a policeman from Rabindra Sarobar Police Station sings “O re Halla Rajar sena” with a twist in the lyrics.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 05, 2020 15:31 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cop of Kolkata Police singing.
The image shows a cop of Kolkata Police singing. (Twitter/@KolkataPolice)
         
Highlights
  • Kolkata Police shared a video about coronavirus awareness
  • They twisted lyrics of a popular number from the film ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’
  • People love the video

Kolkata Police recently garnered a big round of applause from people after giving a twist to iconic Bengali song ‘Bela Bose’ to spread awareness about COVID-19. They are at it again and this time they’ve selected a track from Satyajit Ray’s iconic movie “Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne.”

“‘Goopy-Bagha’ in fight against Corona!” Kolkata Police tweeted along with the video. “Yet another musical effort by KP personnel at Rabindra Sarobar PS area to enliven another stressful day of fellow citizens with a deftly modified song from the iconic Satyajit Ray movie ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne,’” they added.

In the video, a policeman from Rabindra Sarobar Police Station sings, “O re Halla Rajar sena” with a twist in the lyrics. A few seconds into the video, his colleagues join him in singing the chorus.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has garnered over 22,000 views – and still counting. It has also gathered over 1,500 likes. People applauded the department’s efforts and their comments show how.

“Sonar Bangla at its best!! Proud of you Guys!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Huge salute to you! Words of appreciation will fall short in front of the work done by u in these hard times!” commented another. “Wow, great job. We respect your effort,” expressed a third. “Very tough times. You guys are amazing!!” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

Using lyrics of another song from the same movie, a few tweeple replied, “Kolkata Police tomare saalam [Kolkata Police, we salute you].”

What do you think of the initiative?

