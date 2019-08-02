Laid off man hands out resume on streets, gets hundreds of job offers

it-s-viral

Landing a job often turns out to be a herculean task for many. In other words, it’s not always easy to get a job, especially if you have been laid off. A Florida man was going through a similar situation. He reportedly applied to many jobs but failed to get a positive response and decided to get creative to find a solution to his problem.

To get the attention of his prospective employers, he found out an unusual way. Instead of mailing or emailing his resume, he decided go out on street and hand out his CV, reports Fox News. Patrick Hoagland, a 30-year-old father of one, was out of work for almost a month after he was laid off from a metal recycling company. Eventually, frustrated, he decided to employ this out-of-the-box idea.

“I had been searching for a job online, filling out applications and sending companies my resume. I was also stopping at local businesses handing my resume out. After not getting responses I decided I needed to do something different,” Hoagland told Fox News.

“The idea of standing on a corner holding a sign popped in my head. I at first laughed and thought that was silly, but I kept thinking about it. I figured, why not?! There are millions of people in Phoenix driving around, someone might hire me. So I printed out a whole bunch of resumes and hit the streets,” Hoagland further added.

Patrick Hoagland handing out his resume on street.

A passerby, Melissa DiGianfilippo, took notice and even shared about Hoagland on Facebook . “I was driving down Camelback Road near my office and spotted this guy, Patrick, on the side of the road with a huge smile on his face in 110-degree heat, with a sign asking people to please take his resume. I love that he was not asking for a handout, just for people to consider him for a job,” DiGianfilippo wrote along with a picture of Hoagland’s resume.

Many people came up with positive responses on the post and some even offered to forward his resume to prospective employers. “I really LOVE this. I am saving if I hear of anything!” wrote a Facebook user. “I’m gonna call him!!” commented another. “Shared to a Phoenix careers group I run!” wrote a third.

The best part is that Hoagland’s gamble paid off as he soon started receiving job offers from prospective employers, reports Fox News. Later, he also confirmed about a job he joined. “Female contractor Kerry Burkhart has a wonderful company that I’m so happy to be a part of. She is the most honest, hardworking business owners I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting and I’m so happy they reached out to me,” he said.

