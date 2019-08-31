e-paper
Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

Leopard enters residential area in Rajasthan, forest officials capture it

The leopard was spotted in a residential area on August 21. Finally, it was caught today.

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:17 IST
Asian News International
Bhilwara
Pictures of the animal have been posted on Twitter.
Pictures of the animal have been posted on Twitter. (Twitter/ANI)
         

Forest officials on Saturday rescued a leopard from a residential area here in Rajasthan.

A Ranger of Forest Department, Govind Singh told ANI, “On August 21, we were informed about a leopard in a residential area and since then we have been looking for it. Today, we were finally able to catch it and rescue it from the residential area.”

Pictures of the animal have been posted on Twitter. Photos show the leopard in a cage.

“The decision is yet to be taken about when and where to release it,” Singh added. Earlier this month, similar incidents have occurred in Uttarakhand and Assam.

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 18:13 IST

