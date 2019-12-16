Lieutenant General salutes army dog in this adorable photo. Seen it yet?

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 15:15 IST

An adorable picture of an army dog being saluted by the Commander of Chinar Corps KJS Dhillon is the latest feel-good post for netizens. The picture shared by Lieutenant General Dhillon shows the top army officer saluting the furry member of the army. And, it has struck a chord with people.

Several pictures and clips of service dogs being honoured by the police force were shared on social media, but this picture has a delightful message in it. The lovable photo of a soldier acknowledging another soldier was loved by tweeple.

The picture shows Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon bending down on both knees saluting a dog on RVC Day (Remount Veterinary Corps Day).

The dog also stands on its hind legs, striking a saluting pose with its two front paws.

““#RVC Day Salute to the Buddy who saved many a lives many a times,” Dhillon wrote in the caption.

#RVC Day Salute to the Buddy who saved many a lives many a times 🙏🇮🇳✊ https://t.co/Xr7PQkUiWM — KJS DHILLON (@Tiny_Dhillon) December 14, 2019

Posted on December 14, the picture has garnered over 2,400 likes. Netizens are loving the cute gesture of both the members of the army. Also, many wrote that the picture shows how every member of the army is equal.

Sir, it is not only a pic... It s a moment captured... Salute to a buddy by a soldier 🙏🇮🇳 — Geetika Sharma (@geetikadrsharma) December 14, 2019

What a gesture sir.. — Human Being (@Deshihindustani) December 14, 2019

A soldier saluting another. What a gesture. Gteat — Sandeep Chopra (@ChopraBamby) December 14, 2019

Salute to most selfless and trusted community too........#sardars🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🙏 — Ritik Yaduvanshi (@RitikYaduvans14) December 14, 2019

Salute from one Army Officer to another Army Officer. Loyalty to the Country, Humanity and Fraternity of Remount Veterinary Corps is unbounded. Salute them all on RVCday. — Citizen 4 Forces (@C4FINDIA) December 15, 2019

What do you think of this picture?