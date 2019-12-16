e-paper
Lieutenant General salutes army dog in this adorable photo. Seen it yet?

The lovable photo of a soldier acknowledging another soldier was loved by tweeple.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 16, 2019 15:15 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The picture shows Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon bending down on both knees saluting a dog on RVC Day.
The picture shows Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon bending down on both knees saluting a dog on RVC Day.(Twitter/@Tiny_Dhillon)
         

An adorable picture of an army dog being saluted by the Commander of Chinar Corps KJS Dhillon is the latest feel-good post for netizens. The picture shared by Lieutenant General Dhillon shows the top army officer saluting the furry member of the army. And, it has struck a chord with people.

Several pictures and clips of service dogs being honoured by the police force were shared on social media, but this picture has a delightful message in it. The lovable photo of a soldier acknowledging another soldier was loved by tweeple.

The picture shows Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon bending down on both knees saluting a dog on RVC Day (Remount Veterinary Corps Day).

The dog also stands on its hind legs, striking a saluting pose with its two front paws.

““#RVC Day Salute to the Buddy who saved many a lives many a times,” Dhillon wrote in the caption.

Posted on December 14, the picture has garnered over 2,400 likes. Netizens are loving the cute gesture of both the members of the army. Also, many wrote that the picture shows how every member of the army is equal.

What do you think of this picture?

