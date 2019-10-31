e-paper
‘Life before’ memes are taking the Internet by storm. Here are the best ones

Netizens have come up with their own versions of ‘What people did before inventions’

Srimoyee Chowdhury
Have you ever thought how life was before certain inventions? What did people do before they had Uber, Whatsapp or perhaps a stethoscope? It seems social media has the answer since memes are the language of communication for millennials, they are putting it to good use with a new set of memes that are going viral for the hilarious reasons.

Netizens have come up with their own versions of ‘What people did before inventions’, and they are making the Internet go ROFL with memes on them! Taking cues from old and new Bollywood movies, cultural connotations, social media has turned into a treasure trove of amusing and comical memes.

When the world is going topsy turvy, memes like these are the apt medicines to take the edge off. Here are some of the best examples- 

Some brands took to this trend and won the Internet.

Here are some extra doses of laughter.

What do you think of these memes?

