‘Life before’ memes are taking the Internet by storm. Here are the best ones
Have you ever thought how life was before certain inventions? What did people do before they had Uber, Whatsapp or perhaps a stethoscope? It seems social media has the answer since memes are the language of communication for millennials, they are putting it to good use with a new set of memes that are going viral for the hilarious reasons.
Netizens have come up with their own versions of ‘What people did before inventions’, and they are making the Internet go ROFL with memes on them! Taking cues from old and new Bollywood movies, cultural connotations, social media has turned into a treasure trove of amusing and comical memes.
When the world is going topsy turvy, memes like these are the apt medicines to take the edge off. Here are some of the best examples-
Language was first developed 2 million years ago— Javed 🇮🇳 (@JwitterOrdan) October 29, 2019
People before rhat: pic.twitter.com/cmdnyo6hUf
Doorbell was invented in 1831— Stuti🌸 (@morphinediary) October 29, 2019
People before 1831 : pic.twitter.com/GzaEkQTKpt
Bulletproof vest was invented in 1893— Rupesh Sardar🇮🇳 (@RupeshSardar11) October 28, 2019
People before 1893:- pic.twitter.com/mde0jaWxM4
First indian cricket team was formed in 1721— Bandeya- The Iron Man 😎 (@handsomebandeya) October 29, 2019
Indian Team before that- pic.twitter.com/xxrmELXofe
Lifts were invented in 1853— Aashita :') (@savage_nari) October 29, 2019
Before 1853 : pic.twitter.com/4ny3i7WAd9
Some brands took to this trend and won the Internet.
Carpooling apps were started in India in 2014.— Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) October 30, 2019
People before 2014: pic.twitter.com/vSswBECThk
Those of you who know, know. pic.twitter.com/uhzAGyaZvQ— The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) October 30, 2019
Here are some extra doses of laughter.
Emoji's were first invented in 1990's— Divya (@Cric_Auditor) October 29, 2019
People before that: pic.twitter.com/R2xDILl8iM
Fishing net was created in 8300 BC.— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 29, 2019
People before that: pic.twitter.com/hmBlL15FZ8
First chair was made in 1760— divtweets (@divyamtweets) October 29, 2019
People before 1760: pic.twitter.com/CpEURj0J4o
Guns were invented in 1600 AD.— GAUTAM 🇮🇳 (@Only_gautam) October 29, 2019
People before 1600 AD: pic.twitter.com/oQWACCPpOs
What do you think of these memes?
First Published: Oct 31, 2019 14:37 IST