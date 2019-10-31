‘Life before’ memes are taking the Internet by storm. Here are the best ones

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:37 IST

Have you ever thought how life was before certain inventions? What did people do before they had Uber, Whatsapp or perhaps a stethoscope? It seems social media has the answer since memes are the language of communication for millennials, they are putting it to good use with a new set of memes that are going viral for the hilarious reasons.

Netizens have come up with their own versions of ‘What people did before inventions’, and they are making the Internet go ROFL with memes on them! Taking cues from old and new Bollywood movies, cultural connotations, social media has turned into a treasure trove of amusing and comical memes.

When the world is going topsy turvy, memes like these are the apt medicines to take the edge off. Here are some of the best examples-

Language was first developed 2 million years ago



People before rhat: pic.twitter.com/cmdnyo6hUf — Javed 🇮🇳 (@JwitterOrdan) October 29, 2019

Doorbell was invented in 1831



People before 1831 : pic.twitter.com/GzaEkQTKpt — Stuti🌸 (@morphinediary) October 29, 2019

Bulletproof vest was invented in 1893



People before 1893:- pic.twitter.com/mde0jaWxM4 — Rupesh Sardar🇮🇳 (@RupeshSardar11) October 28, 2019

First indian cricket team was formed in 1721



Indian Team before that- pic.twitter.com/xxrmELXofe — Bandeya- The Iron Man 😎 (@handsomebandeya) October 29, 2019

Lifts were invented in 1853

Before 1853 : pic.twitter.com/4ny3i7WAd9 — Aashita :') (@savage_nari) October 29, 2019

Some brands took to this trend and won the Internet.

Carpooling apps were started in India in 2014.

People before 2014: pic.twitter.com/vSswBECThk — Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) October 30, 2019

Those of you who know, know. pic.twitter.com/uhzAGyaZvQ — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) October 30, 2019

Here are some extra doses of laughter.

Emoji's were first invented in 1990's



People before that: pic.twitter.com/R2xDILl8iM — Divya (@Cric_Auditor) October 29, 2019

Fishing net was created in 8300 BC.



People before that: pic.twitter.com/hmBlL15FZ8 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 29, 2019

First chair was made in 1760



People before 1760: pic.twitter.com/CpEURj0J4o — divtweets (@divyamtweets) October 29, 2019

Guns were invented in 1600 AD.



People before 1600 AD: pic.twitter.com/oQWACCPpOs — GAUTAM 🇮🇳 (@Only_gautam) October 29, 2019

What do you think of these memes?

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 14:37 IST