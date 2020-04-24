e-paper
Lights fall on journalist, unfazed she doges and continues reporting. Twitter calls her a 'legend'

Lights fall on journalist, unfazed she doges and continues reporting. Twitter calls her a ‘legend’

The amazing journalist’s dedication to her work has impressed many.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 24, 2020 21:42 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the journalist reporting.
The image shows the journalist reporting. (Screengrab)
         

If the phrase “keep calm and carry on” had a face it would be of news reporter Kristen Welker. This journalist from the US managed to dodge two falling lights during a live coverage and continue her reporting despite the distraction.

Welker was reporting live in D.C. when strong gusts of wind made the tall lighting fixtures crash to the ground. Unfazed, she continued her work and this impressive move from the reporter prompted several appreciative comments from people and many called her a ‘legend.’

Take a look at the amazing journalist whose dedication to her work has impressed many:

The video is now being shared by many. The reporter too replied to some such tweets – and in an absolutely witty manner. A news website that focuses on the National Football League shared the video and wrote “First-round pocket presence,” a football reference about new talent. To which, Welker answered:

People shared all kinds of tweets to appreciate the unflappable attitude of the reporter.

“If you can dodge a light stand you can dodge a ball,” wrote a Twitter user. “That looks like a scene from a supernatural thriller! Bravo Kristen!” expressed another. “Handled like a BOSS!” tweeted a third. “What a legend,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how others tweeted:

What do you think of her calm attitude?

