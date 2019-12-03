e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Lil Bub, Internet’s famous cat, dies at 8. Fans flood social media with tributes

Lil Bub’s fund raising helped many pet parents to take care of their pets.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 03, 2019 14:16 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lil Bub’s owner Mike Bridavsky posted the news on different social media platforms.
Lil Bub’s owner Mike Bridavsky posted the news on different social media platforms.(Twitter/@IAMLILBUB)
         

Lil Bub, a star feline who was the darling of social media, died on Sunday. She was a cat with a rare dwarfism and bone conditions which stunted her growth and made her look like a kitten throughout her life. Her unique and uncanny appearance made her a celebrity on social media.

Lil Bub’s owner Mike Bridavsky posted the news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as Bub’s fans penned down some tributes for the celebrity cat.

“Bub was cheerful and full of love lying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep,” wrote Bridavsky.

“She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she’s helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world,” he added.

Here’s the entire post:

Many pet parents were helped by Lil Bub’s fund raising and they showed their gratitude in the comments.

“Juice says thank you for helping him with his eye surgery. Pulled from a shelter, saved and adopted to a lovely family all with your help,” wrote a Facebook user.

“Oh, no! I am so sorry to hear about the passing of dear Little Bub. I always looked forward to seeing her beautiful, innocent little face looking at me from my computer screen. I’m so sorry for the loss of your precious little friend,” wrote another. “Thank you for giving her such an amazing life, and thank you so much for sharing her with us. Our hearts are with you. She’ll be missed,” said the third.

Several Twitter users also showered their love on the little cat.

Lil Bub passed away merely seven months after the demise of another Internet sensation Grumpy cat. Netizens also commented about a reunion of the felines.

“Rest easy Bub. You made a lot of people happy with your existence. Myself included. Hope you and Grumpy Cat find each other at the Rainbow Bridge,” wrote a Facebook user.

tags
top news
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
BJP lawmakers get an earful from Rajnath Singh. It is PM Modi’s message
‘10 CMs in 15 yrs in Jharkhand’: PM Modi blames Cong-JMM for instability
‘10 CMs in 15 yrs in Jharkhand’: PM Modi blames Cong-JMM for instability
‘I found a tiny dot’: Chennai techie explains how he spotted Vikram lander
‘I found a tiny dot’: Chennai techie explains how he spotted Vikram lander
‘Keep talking to me’: Hyderabad vet’s last phone call to sister
‘Keep talking to me’: Hyderabad vet’s last phone call to sister
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
Gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in jail to ‘pass time’
Gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in jail to ‘pass time’
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
‘Everyone knows of sexual abuse by priests’: Kerala nun pens autobiography
‘Everyone knows of sexual abuse by priests’: Kerala nun pens autobiography
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News