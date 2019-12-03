Lil Bub, Internet’s famous cat, dies at 8. Fans flood social media with tributes

it-s-viral

Lil Bub, a star feline who was the darling of social media, died on Sunday. She was a cat with a rare dwarfism and bone conditions which stunted her growth and made her look like a kitten throughout her life. Her unique and uncanny appearance made her a celebrity on social media.

Lil Bub’s owner Mike Bridavsky posted the news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as Bub’s fans penned down some tributes for the celebrity cat.

“Bub was cheerful and full of love lying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep,” wrote Bridavsky.

“She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she’s helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world,” he added.

Many pet parents were helped by Lil Bub’s fund raising and they showed their gratitude in the comments.

“Juice says thank you for helping him with his eye surgery. Pulled from a shelter, saved and adopted to a lovely family all with your help,” wrote a Facebook user.

“Oh, no! I am so sorry to hear about the passing of dear Little Bub. I always looked forward to seeing her beautiful, innocent little face looking at me from my computer screen. I’m so sorry for the loss of your precious little friend,” wrote another. “Thank you for giving her such an amazing life, and thank you so much for sharing her with us. Our hearts are with you. She’ll be missed,” said the third.

Several Twitter users also showered their love on the little cat.

Been following Lil Bub since she was a kitten. My heart is with you in this time. Just remember all the joy she brought to people and to your home in her time on earth. Travel well little furling. — Amber Osborne (@MissDestructo) December 2, 2019

had the pleasure of meeting her several years ago. thank you for sharing bub with us & all for the magic she brought into the world. 💔 pic.twitter.com/wg6utOcXqc — bree p (@sweeteifi) December 2, 2019

So sorry for your loss. Lil BUB will be missed by many.

😢💔🌈🐈 pic.twitter.com/GdOZAaKqi4 — Juliana Wagner (@WagnerJwagner23) December 2, 2019

Lil Bub passed away merely seven months after the demise of another Internet sensation Grumpy cat. Netizens also commented about a reunion of the felines.

“Rest easy Bub. You made a lot of people happy with your existence. Myself included. Hope you and Grumpy Cat find each other at the Rainbow Bridge,” wrote a Facebook user.