Lion captured eating grass, baffles many. Some argue it’s common

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:04 IST

A video of a lion eating grass left several people surprised. The video, which is now being shared across various social media platforms, shows the lion standing in a grass-covered area and eventually eating the greens. This act appeared bizarre to many because a lion is known for its carnivorous eating habits.

The video created quite a stir among people and all types of comments started pouring in on social media platforms.

“Have you ever seen lion eating grass?, wrote a Facebook user. “Taste bna rha hai,” jokingly wrote another. “Lion eating grass. Is this normal?” questioned a third.

Gujarat Forest Department soon took to Twitter to explain the reason behind this seemingly odd act. “Wild cats eat grass when their stomach is upset. This helps them vomit out some undigested food,” the department tweeted. “Present video is about lion eating green grass in Khambha forest area of Amreli district,” further adding.

A few people expressed the same while commenting on the video. Here’s what they wrote:

“I am sorry to say but thats how dog and lions clean there stomach.. He is not eating grass, he is cleaning his stomach,” commented a Twitter user. “The lion is not eating ordinary grass. Its actually taking medicine from the grass. Carnivores do it routinely.” wrote another.

For many the video may appear as something extremely unusual, but turns out this behaviour in wild animals is not so uncommon.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 15:02 IST