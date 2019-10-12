Lion chases tourist safari car inside zoological park in Karnataka. Watch

it-s-viral

A video of a lion captured by tourists inside Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Bellary, Karnataka has created a stir among netizens and is going all kinds of viral.

The video – which is equal parts scary and thrilling – shows a lion chasing a tourist safari vehicle. Almost a minute long, the clip shows the lion fiercely chasing the car. The animal keeps on running behind the car until the vehicle speeds up and moves away.

The reason why the lion turned aggressive and started chasing the tourist safari vehicle is unknown.

Previously, a similar video captured people’s attention when a tiger chased two people riding on a bike inside Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad in Kerala.

