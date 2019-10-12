e-paper
Lion chases tourist safari car inside zoological park in Karnataka. Watch

The video – which is equal parts scary and thrilling – shows a lion chasing a tourist safari vehicle inside Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Bellary, Karnataka.

Oct 12, 2019
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video is now being shared by many across different social media platforms.
The video is now being shared by many across different social media platforms.
         

A video of a lion captured by tourists inside Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Bellary, Karnataka has created a stir among netizens and is going all kinds of viral.

The video – which is equal parts scary and thrilling – shows a lion chasing a tourist safari vehicle. Almost a minute long, the clip shows the lion fiercely chasing the car. The animal keeps on running behind the car until the vehicle speeds up and moves away.

Take a look at the clip that is now being shared by many across various social media platforms.

The reason why the lion turned aggressive and started chasing the tourist safari vehicle is unknown.

Previously, a similar video captured people’s attention when a tiger chased two people riding on a bike inside Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad in Kerala.

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Oct 12, 2019

