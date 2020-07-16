Loki, the raven, can teach everyone a lesson or two about bartering. Watch

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 16:13 IST

Many pet parents may agree with the notion that their pets can teach them quite a few lessons. Loki, the raven, is no exception to this rule. In this video, the black birdie is showing everyone how to negotiate like a champ.

Posted on Instagram on July 11, the clip has been shared from the birdie’s very own account. “It’s the weekend, woohoo! Today’s lesson brought to you by Loki is: How to effectively barter snacks!” reads the text posted alongside the recording.

The clip shows Loki chilling on a wooden log with a red coloured lock in between its beak. The raven’s hooman asks him if he can have the bolt back. However, it looks like the birdie isn’t in the mood to share its shiny finding.

The pet parent then tries to bargain with the bird and offers Loki corn in exchange for the lock. Ever the entrepreneur, the raven drops the lock and grabs the corn in its beak.

Check out this business-bird in the making here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has received a lot of love. The clip currently has nearly 13,700 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about this intelligent raven. One person declared, “I love Loki so much”. He is an easy bird to love, it seems.

Another individual wrote, “So smart”. “A fierce negotiator,” read one comment under the post. We cannot say we disagree with that statement.

What are your thoughts on Loki, the raven and his bartering techniques?

