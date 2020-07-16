e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Loki, the raven, can teach everyone a lesson or two about bartering. Watch

Loki, the raven, can teach everyone a lesson or two about bartering. Watch

“A fierce negotiator,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 16, 2020 16:13 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Loki, the raven, with a lock in between its beak.
The image shows Loki, the raven, with a lock in between its beak.(Instagram/@lokitheraven)
         

Many pet parents may agree with the notion that their pets can teach them quite a few lessons. Loki, the raven, is no exception to this rule. In this video, the black birdie is showing everyone how to negotiate like a champ.

Posted on Instagram on July 11, the clip has been shared from the birdie’s very own account. “It’s the weekend, woohoo! Today’s lesson brought to you by Loki is: How to effectively barter snacks!” reads the text posted alongside the recording.

The clip shows Loki chilling on a wooden log with a red coloured lock in between its beak. The raven’s hooman asks him if he can have the bolt back. However, it looks like the birdie isn’t in the mood to share its shiny finding.

The pet parent then tries to bargain with the bird and offers Loki corn in exchange for the lock. Ever the entrepreneur, the raven drops the lock and grabs the corn in its beak.

Check out this business-bird in the making here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has received a lot of love. The clip currently has nearly 13,700 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about this intelligent raven. One person declared, “I love Loki so much”. He is an easy bird to love, it seems.

Another individual wrote, “So smart”. “A fierce negotiator,” read one comment under the post. We cannot say we disagree with that statement.

What are your thoughts on Loki, the raven and his bartering techniques?

Also Read | Rabbit or raven: Viral video sparks confusion on Twitter. What do you see?

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot camp seeks time to amend plea challenging MLAs disqualification, hearing deferred
Sachin Pilot camp seeks time to amend plea challenging MLAs disqualification, hearing deferred
India to get consular access to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav: Report
India to get consular access to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav: Report
Air bubbles only way forward for international travel during pandemic: Hardeep Puri
Air bubbles only way forward for international travel during pandemic: Hardeep Puri
All you need to know about ‘15-minute city’ Covid-19 recovery plan
All you need to know about ‘15-minute city’ Covid-19 recovery plan
Widespread rainfall over next 4 days in parts of central Maha, Gujarat
Widespread rainfall over next 4 days in parts of central Maha, Gujarat
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
Covid-19 | ‘India has performed better than other countries’: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 | ‘India has performed better than other countries’: Harsh Vardhan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In