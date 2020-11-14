Lucky Ali’s unplugged version of ‘O Sanam’ is the best thing to happen in 2020, Internet soaks in the magic

Nov 14, 2020

Taking the Internet by storm and hitting 90s kids hard with nostalgia, a video of one of India’s most beloved Indie-pop artists – Lucky Ali, strumming a guitar and crooning ‘O Sanam’ in his melodious voice went viral and our hearts cannot stop gushing ever since. Initially released in 1996, the song and Ali’s soulful rendition of it recently during an unplugged LIVE session is enough to put a balm on this rough year.

Shot and shared on YouTube by photographer Saad Khan, the monochromic video features Ali seated with a guitar and looking dapper in a black jacket, a pair of trousers and a white skull cap. Though Khan shared the video on November 6, it only went viral recently and we can’t help but feel sorry for not treating ourselves to it earlier.

Mid way into the video, Ali can be seen singing, “Nazron se ab na humko giraana, mar bhi gaye (do not let our image drop in your eyes, even after we die)” and trailing off as he turns emotional. While Khan encouraged him with a “wow”, this was hands-down, an overwhelming moment for all the fans and we can’t even.

Check out the video here if you have not already or to soak in the magic once more:

Soon enough, the Internet was on frenzy as fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section. Even Twitter could not keep calm as netizens trended the video viral.

While one Twitterati wrote, “Here is a man who remained true to his art and at 62 he is still pure gold. #luckyali (sic)”, another shared, “Oh man! This was a rage in our youth. And frankly the first breakthrough indie pop album. Bless you #LuckyAli (sic)”and yet another tweeted, “Childhood. Childhood. Childhood. May you stay well and may that smile stay, Inshallah #luckyali. Your fan forever (sic).”

Here is a man who remained true to his art and at 62 he is still pure gold. #luckyali



pic.twitter.com/JXWOq5AxRl — Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) November 13, 2020

Oh man! This was a rage in our youth. And frankly the first breakthrough indie pop album. Bless you #LuckyAli ❤️🤗 https://t.co/xYMD4ccD84 — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) November 13, 2020

Childhood. Childhood. Childhood.

May you stay well and may that smile stay, Inshallah 🙏🏼 #luckyali. Your fan forever ❤️❤️ https://t.co/3SCvuxB3JT — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) November 13, 2020

This is how 2020 starts healing #luckyali pic.twitter.com/M3QvRBPXPJ — Raed Inamdar (@InamdarRaed) November 13, 2020

#luckyali #LuckAli

I cried! The way he paused after 'mar bhi gaye...' there's a lump in my throat that won't go away anyone soon. https://t.co/KMUVKrmVoc — Priyanshi (@PickledYanshy) November 14, 2020

Ali too shared the video for fans on Instagram and the world of social media has not been the same ever since.

There is no road trip or travel in general which is complete without Lucky Ali’s songs blaring on the stereo and we wish we could show the singer, the indelible mark he has left on our hearts and that will continue to be the case for generations to come. O Sanam, mohabbat ki kasam.

