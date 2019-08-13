Maharashtra floods: Woman touches feet of her rescuers. Watch emotional video

it-s-viral

Aug 13, 2019

Relentless rain followed by heavy discharge of water from Radhanagari and Koyna dams led to floods in Sangli and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra. Thankfully, presently, the water started receding and the people of the state are slowly getting back on their feet.

Rescue teams from the NDRF as well as Navy, Army, Coast Guards were working relentlessly to help the people stuck in flood affected areas. A video, reportedly captured during such a rescue mission, is now winning people’s hearts.

The clip, which is now being shared across different social media platforms, shows a team rescuing people and making them sit in a boat. After being rescued, one of the women leans forward and touches the feet of a rescuer standing beside her. Eventually, she also extends the same gesture towards another rescuer.

Heart warming video from #sangli where a woman pays gratitude by touching soldiers' feets for rescuing them#Floods2019 #FloodSangli @adgpi pic.twitter.com/FIp7nTXyao — Neeraj Rajput (@neeraj_rajput) August 10, 2019

The emotion captured in the video tugged at the heartstrings of many. “From yesterday I have seen this video multiple times and got teary eyed every time. Such a pure soul she is. Respect for her and salute to the Jawaans,” wrote a Facebook user.

What do you think of the woman’s gesture?

