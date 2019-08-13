e-paper
Maharashtra floods: Woman touches feet of her rescuers. Watch emotional video

Rescue teams from the NDRF as well as Navy, Army, Coast Guards were working relentlessly to help the people stuck in flood affected areas.

Aug 13, 2019
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The emotion captured in the video tugged at the heartstrings of many.
The emotion captured in the video tugged at the heartstrings of many. (Twitter/@neeraj_rajput)
         

Relentless rain followed by heavy discharge of water from Radhanagari and Koyna dams led to floods in Sangli and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra. Thankfully, presently, the water started receding and the people of the state are slowly getting back on their feet.

Rescue teams from the NDRF as well as Navy, Army, Coast Guards were working relentlessly to help the people stuck in flood affected areas. A video, reportedly captured during such a rescue mission, is now winning people’s hearts.

The clip, which is now being shared across different social media platforms, shows a team rescuing people and making them sit in a boat. After being rescued, one of the women leans forward and touches the feet of a rescuer standing beside her. Eventually, she also extends the same gesture towards another rescuer.

The emotion captured in the video tugged at the heartstrings of many. “From yesterday I have seen this video multiple times and got teary eyed every time. Such a pure soul she is. Respect for her and salute to the Jawaans,” wrote a Facebook user.

Here’s how others reacted.

What do you think of the woman’s gesture?

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 15:52 IST

