Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets Warrior Aaji whose Lathi Kathi performance video went viral

After her video went viral, several people have come forward to help, including film actor Riteish Deshmukh who called her “warrior aaji”.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 26, 2020 18:28 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Pune
Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday met Shantabai Pawar.
Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday met Shantabai Pawar.
         

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday met Shantabai Pawar, an 85-year-old woman whose Lathi Kathi performance video has gone viral on social media and has drawn widespread praise from netizens.

Pawar was displaying her Lathi Kathi skills on the streets of Pune during lockdown to earn money for her family, which includes orphaned children she has taken under her care.

“I had the privilege to meet 85-year-old Shantabai Pawar, the #WarriorAaji from #Pune, at her home. I heard from many people about the way she has been exercising for her livelihood. Felt inspired & refreshed upon meeting her & gifted her Nawari Saree & Rs 1 Lakh on Party’s behalf,” tweeted Deshmukh.

After her video went viral, several people have come forward to help, including film actor Riteish Deshmukh who called her “warrior aaji” (warrior grandmother) on a micro- blogging site and contacted her.

