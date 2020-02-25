e-paper
Man collects water in hands to feed thirsty dog. Video will make you smile

The video shows an elderly man feeding water to a thirsty dog. What makes the video moving is the way in which he helps the dog.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 25, 2020 17:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows an elderly man feeding water to a thirsty dog.
The video shows an elderly man feeding water to a thirsty dog.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

“You have not lived your day until you have done something for someone who can never repay you… Be compassionate in what you do today,” - this is how IFS officer Susanta Nanda has captioned a video he posted on his handle. The video shows a heartwarming gesture by a man towards a dog and chances are it will make you smile.

All of 19-seconds-long, the video shows an elderly man feeding water to a thirsty dog. What makes the video moving is the way in which he helps the dog. The man can seen collecting water in hands and offering it to the dog who seems all too happy lapping it on from his palms. Once the water is over, the man walks to the tap and collects some more to feed the dog.

The heartening video that has resurfaced on social media has struck a chord with people. Shared earlier today, it has collected over 800 likes and more than 200 retweets. Several tweeple have posted comments about the gesture.

“Really a heartwarming video,” says a Twitter user. “Humanity is alive,” says another. “Be good, goodness rebounds,” comments a third.

What do you think about the video?

