Man doesn’t want to share chocolate with fiancé, gets a fridge safe. Sparks reactions

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:16 IST

A woman recently took to Facebook to dish out a rant post about her fiancé and it has now sparked all sorts of emotions among netizens – from infuriation to inspiration. It’s because Stacey Lowe’s post talks about a new safe that her fiancé got. It’s a safe for their fridge.

Lowe starts by saying that they have “a house together, have a child together, got engaged, and are planning a wedding.” Further – quite infuriatingly, if we may add – she pens down that her fiancé got the fridge safe to protect his chocolates - that he doesn’t want to share with her. She concludes the post by asking “surely this is breakup material, right?”

Since being shared on September 12, the post has quickly created a stir among people. Till now, it has gathered over 59,000 shares. Additionally, it has also collected over 52,000 reactions and more than 1 lakh comments.

Stacey Lowe’s fiance installed a fridge safe to stop her from eating his chocolates.

While some showed their anger, there were many who were left impressed. Some even asked where they can buy this unusual safe.

“I’m gonna need one,” wrote a Facebook user. “I’m gonna put my turkey and cheese in here,” commented another. “I’d never use this to lock any type of food up from a spouse or my child,” wrote a third. “This is what married life is like... think about your decision long and hard,” commented a fourth.

