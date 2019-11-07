e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Man feels pain in ear, finds large cockroach living inside. That’s not the worst part

The doctor pointed that it’s probably the man’s habit of leaving unfinished food near his sleeping area which caused the problem..

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 08, 2019 03:00 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The man’s family found a large cockroach living inside its ear. (representational image).
The man’s family found a large cockroach living inside its ear. (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

A man from China felt really uncomfortable when he woke up with a sharp pain inside his ear. Reportedly, he also experienced continuous itching. It’s when he asked his family members to shine a light in his ear, the nightmarish reason behind the discomfort was discovered – a large cockroach living inside.

The man, identified as Lv, decided to visit a professional to get rid of the horror living in his ear canal, reports Fox News. The doctor, however, added on to this already skin-crawling incident by discovering that it’s not just a single cockroach. In fact, it’s a family of cockroaches living inside his ear - with “more than 10 babies running around.”

“He said his ear hurt a lot, like something was scratching or crawling inside,” Dr. Zhong Yijin, the physician who treated Lv told AsiaWire, cited New York Post. “It caused a lot of discomfort,” Yijin added.

Yajin first removed the “babies” with a tweezer and pulled out the “mother” cockroach using the same method, reports Fox News.

Lv is doing better now and has been discharged from the clinic, reports Fox News. The doctor pointed that it’s probably the man’s habit of leaving unfinished food near his sleeping area which caused the problem.

tags
top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News