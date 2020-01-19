e-paper
Man finds 'Jerry' in room, asks hotel to bring 'Tom'. Netizens in splits as video goes viral

Man finds ‘Jerry’ in room, asks hotel to bring ‘Tom’. Netizens in splits as video goes viral

The clip posted by a Twitter user is going viral as netizens can’t stop laughing at the man’s hilarious struggle to point out his problem.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 19, 2020 14:17 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip has garnered over 10 million views.
The clip has garnered over 10 million views.(Twitter)
         

Though English is one of the most commonly spoken languages, some may find it not so easy to communicate while visiting a foreign country. An Arab man’s improvisation about a mouse inside his hotel room is an ideal example of that. The clip posted by a Twitter user is going viral as netizens can’t stop laughing at the man’s hilarious struggle to point out his problem.

The clip shows a phone with the name of the hotel which indicates that the man was staying at Hotel Intercontinental in UK. The man calls up the hotel reception to let them know that there is a rodent in his room. Accepting the fact that his English is weak, the man pulls the example of the popular cartoon ‘Tom and Jerry’ and says that there’s a ‘Jerry’ in his room.

And that’s not the end. He also tells the reception to bring ‘Tom’ to catch ‘Jerry’.

“This Arab guy calls the hotel reception to complain about a mouse in his room. Listen to how he describes the situation,” reads the caption.

Posted on January 17, the clip quickly went viral for the man’s funny and creative way of informing his problem. The clip has garnered over 10 million views. Netizens poured in tons of funny comments and memes featuring the cartoons Tom and Jerry.

One Twitter user even gave a glimpse of how the situation would look like when Tom actually comes to catch Jerry.

What do you think of this hilarious conversation?

