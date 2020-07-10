e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Man helps young seagull that fell out of its nest by giving it water. Watch

Man helps young seagull that fell out of its nest by giving it water. Watch

This post seems like a perfect fit for the subreddit ‘humans being bros’, where it was shared.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 10, 2020 20:32 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a grey feathered seagull.
The image shows a grey feathered seagull. (Reddit/@Lithamus)
         

Author Roy T. Bennett once wrote, “A random act of kindness, no matter how small, can make a tremendous impact on someone else’s life”. This notion is probably showcased best in this video of a man helping out a young seagull that fell out of its nest.

Posted on Reddit on July 5, the clip is almost 20 seconds long. It has been shared with a caption reading, “Helped a young seagull that fell out of its nest by giving it water on my lunch break”.

The recording shows a grey feathered seagull. The bird pecks its beak into a small plastic container filled with water. A man, whose face isn’t visible in the shot, is holding the said container. This sweet interaction goes on until the very end of the film and makes for an incredibly heartwarming watch.

Check the clip out here:

A guy helped a young seagull that fell out of its nest by giving it water on my lunch break. from r/HumansBeingBros

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘humans being bros’, the post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 1,200 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this sweet exchange between a hooman and a young birdie. One person said, “Thank you, human. I will now always protect you,” when trying to guess the seagull’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

Another individual shared their own experience of seagull care. They wrote, “Seagulls nest is on the rooftop of the building I work in and this time of year they start jumping. Most survive but are absolutely helpless until they are strong enough to fly. I leave random cups of water around the building outside for them like this. I’ve never gotten one to approach me though. Pretty cool to see another seagull bro”.

What are your thoughts on this video of a human and seagull being bros?

Also Read | Cat and seagull companions showcase how to catch-up while social distancing

tags
top news
In a first, Trump to wear a mask; US Covid tally crosses 3.1 million mark
In a first, Trump to wear a mask; US Covid tally crosses 3.1 million mark
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
Thiruvananthapuram lockdown extended by a week amid community spread threat
Thiruvananthapuram lockdown extended by a week amid community spread threat
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
Anti-terror agency files FIR against 4 in Kerala gold smuggling case
Anti-terror agency files FIR against 4 in Kerala gold smuggling case
Vehicle carrying Vikas Dubey overturned while saving cattle: UP Police
Vehicle carrying Vikas Dubey overturned while saving cattle: UP Police
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In