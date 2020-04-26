e-paper
Cat and seagull companions showcase how to catch-up while social distancing

Cat and seagull companions showcase how to catch-up while social distancing

It is amazing how flawlessly the conversation flows between the two, especially because each seems to be speaking in its own language.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 26, 2020 20:11 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat and the seagull.
The image shows the cat and the seagull. (Reddit/@RodzRodzRodz)
         

This quarantine has given everyone lots of time to self-reflect and figure out what as well as who they value most in their lives. The importance of social interactions has come to the forefront as people try to stay in touch even as chances of face-to-face encounters decrease. This cat and seagull duo are showing everyone how to have a good catch-up with your mates while following social distancing customs.

This almost 30-second-long video was posted to Reddit on April 25. Titled, “Seagull updates cat on latest gossip”; it focuses on a dialogue between two individuals from these respective species. Even though each is talking in its own language, with the cat ‘meowing’ and the seagull ‘squawking’, the conversation seems to be flowing flawlessly. The best part of the video is that the feline is seen sitting on a shelf behind a closed window indoors whilst the bird is standing outside on the windowsill.

It is truly refreshing to see such an unlikely friendship! This pair drives home the point that similarity is not the only ground to establish fruitful relationships on. Sometimes all you need is a little extra effort from both the parties to meet halfway in their understanding of each other.

Seagull updates cat on latest gossip from r/aww

Here is how Redditors reacted to the recording! One person said, “It’s like Nigel coming to talk to the fish at the dentist office”, referencing the animation classic ‘Finding Nemo’.

Another Reddit user tried to guess the exchange between two animals when writing, “Cat: ‘No way!’ Seagull: ‘I know right?’ Cat: ‘She SAID that??’ Seagull: ‘I KNOW, right??’”

What are your thoughts on this unusual friend-pair?

